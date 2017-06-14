Giel van Deventer set to extend his Berg canoe marathon record

Paarl — Evergreen Giel van Deventer will be lining up for his 48th Berg River Canoe Marathon when the four-day race gets under way in Paarl on July 12, extending his own record for the most finishes in the iconic odyssey to the West Coast.

"When I was younger, I never had a specific goal in terms of number of Bergs to complete," says the grandmaster paddler.

"If asked when are you going to stop, my normal answer was as long as I enjoy the Berg, I will be back next year. The year I completed my 46th Berg, we had a terrible windy and cold third day. It took me 8½ hours. I was finished. My wife gave me one look and said she thought it time for me to quit.

"I said I will give it a thought, which I did. My decision was I will try to get to at least 50 Bergs and thereafter, I will consider stopping if I feel that the old body is taking too much punishment. But 50 Bergs will allow me to rest in peace!"

The 67-year-old, who farms outside Paarl, set an example to the paddling community by lodging the third entry for the 2017 race, despite the reluctance by many to commit to the tough race given the drought.