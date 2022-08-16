Racing fans all geared for ‘Thriller in York’

Sanlam Wealth sees further upside for resources, boosted by China’s economic stimulus amid easing of Covid-19
When it comes to the most memorable sporting events, the bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in the Philippines in 1975 might rate the best. It was called “The Thriller in Manilla”.
For racing fans there’s a bout at York racecourse on Wednesday in which four-year-old Baaeed is probably the Ali taking on the year-older Mishriff, as Frazier, in the £1m Juddmonte International.
Racing fans have been discussing the clash for weeks. Bookmakers rate Baaeed as likely to come out on top pricing William Haggas’ unbeaten star as the 2-5 favourite.
But the Mishriff camp are pinning their hopes on upsetting the favourite on stamina. They believe Baaeed’s one weakness is that he may not find the step up to a mile and a quarter (2,000m) to his liking.
Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal, said: “We’ve got a big task ahead of us, if we beat Baaeed we’ll be the best in the world.”
Another trainer hopeful of upsetting the favourite is Charlie Appleby who saddles Irish 2000 Guineas winner Native Trail. In the Coral Eclipse stakes the colt ran a creditable third behind Vandeni and Mishriff.
“We’ve all got Baaeed to bet, but at least we’ve cut our teeth over a mile and a quarter so we’ll take that as an advantage,” said Appleby.
“Native Trail has got the constitution of a rhinoceros, he just loves it.
“He actually gets a bit depressed if he doesn’t get on with his work so for the last three weeks we’ve been winding him up and he’s thriving on it.
“We all know he’s the most gorgeous looking horse and we’re keen to go over the extended mile and a quarter again,” said Appleby.
York racegoers will be hoping John Gosden accepts to run his star stayer Stradivarius in Friday’s Lonsdale Cup. If the eight-year-old takes his chance, he is likely to be ridden by Andrea Atzeni.
Depending on whether there is a break in the weather, Stradivarius will again be opposed by Trueshan and Goodwood Cup victor Kyprios.
Final word from Ted Voute on the Juddmonte: “We’re taking on what looks like a very, very good horse but he’s stepping up in distance so let’s hope that’s the chink in his armour.
“Mishriff has come out of Ascot well and — as everyone knows — he’s about 4lb-5lb [1.8kg-2.2kg] better over a mile and two furlongs.
“Baaeed has been very impressive and I’d be very impressed with Mishriff if he was to beat him,” added Voute.
Meanwhile, it is forecast that the UK will have rain and thunderstorms after weeks of hot weather.
Lord Derby, clerk of the course at York, said: “It’s a changing picture. It’s hard for the forecasters to judge as the weather system we’ve all been enjoying breaks down, but the thunderstorms could be around us.”
