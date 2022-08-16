‘He has a different voice’ — Manchester United boss backs Benni McCarthy

Sanlam Wealth sees further upside for resources, boosted by China’s economic stimulus amid easing of Covid-19
As Manchester United suffer one of their worst starts to a Premier League season in decades, manager Erik ten Hag has backed his assistant coach Benni McCarthy.
The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach was last month appointed as a first team coach at Manchester United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
While he has reportedly been a hit with Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars at the club, United have only found the net once this season — and that was an own goal — shipping in six at the other end.
The Manchester Evening News reported Ten Hag has been happy with McCarthy’s involvement so far.
“Benni is relaxed and he’s straight into the team and it’s good to have him here,” he said ahead of his side’s loss to Brentford at the weekend.
Ten Hag added that McCarthy’s approach can bring results for a struggling United. “He has a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results.”
Speaking about his appointment, boyhood fan McCarthy said he was “excited and happy” to finally be at the club.
“How can you not be when you’re standing in the Theatre of Dreams?” he told MUTV.
“[I want to] help these young players, push them, change their mindset and really try to make the difference to United this season.
“Hopefully this season we’re going to see a completely revived United, a hungry bunch of players and a team that’s going to be able to challenge to get into the Champions League and change the dynamics of the Man Cities and Liverpools.”
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane said McCarthy’s new gig will open doors for other South Africans.
“Benni in the 18 area. Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us,” said Mosimane.
