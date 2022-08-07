×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Paul Peter probably cannot believe he is joining SA legends

Trainer will be joining Terrance Millard, Syd Laird and Mike de Kock when accepting the championship trophy

07 August 2022 - 18:56 DAVID MOLLETT

When Cameron Smith won last month’s Open Championship, the Australian said he couldn’t believe his name would be on the claret jug with such legends as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

When Paul Peter accepts the Trainers Championship trophy at the Equus awards on August 24, he will feel in an identical situation. He will be joining SA turf legends such as Terrance Millard, Syd Laird and Mike de Kock...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.