Rain In Holland out of picture for horse of the year

Racing Writer

Any thoughts of Rain In Holland winning the Equus horse of the year award in August are over, with Captain’s Ransom now holding a clear points lead at the top of the table.

Captain’s Ransom’s win in last Saturday’s SA Fillies Sprint at Hollywoodbets Scottsville has seen Justin Snaith’s filly move 18 points clear in the latest standings released by the Racehorse Owners Association.

Snaith’s champion now has a total of 104 points, well clear of Rain In Holland on 86. The latter is currently sidelined and has to undergo surgery.

Last year’s Durban July victor, Kommetdieding, remains in third place with another Snaith inmate, Pomp And Power. Both are on 84 points.

As a result of his win in the Daily News 2000, Mike de Kock’s three-year-old, Safe Passage, the ruling favourite for the Durban July, has moved into fifth place on 80 points. He is followed by MK’s Pride on 77 and Jet Dark on 72.

S’manga Khumalo, who rides Jet Dark in Saturday’s Gold Challenge at Greyville, will be keen to get among the winners at the Vaal on Thursday and he can win the first race on De Kock’s two-year-old, Destiny Of Souls.

The youngster has been priced up as the 13-10 favourite with Mo Jive and Billy Spellbound rated the chief dangers.

Khumalo rode Destiny Of Souls on his debut last month and the son of Master Of My Fate turned in a promising first effort, going down narrowly to Acorn in a photo finish.

Calvin Habib partnered two grade 1 winners for Sean Tarry last weekend and punters are sure to fancy his chances on Mike and Adam Azzie’s runner, Quest From Afar, in the third race. The second favourite is Gavin Lerena’s mount, Mayenne.

Bookmakers may be taking a chance offering 14-1 (and 3-1 a place) about Roy Magner’s runner, Kotinos, in the sixth race. The Randjesfontein trainer thinks highly of the horse and he could be worth swinger bets with the two fancied contenders, JP Two Thousand and Expeditioner.

A member of the powerful Paul Peter stable, JP Two Thousand is another good ride at the meeting for Gavin Lerena, while Candice Dawson’s runner, Expeditioner, has scope for improvement.

Warren Kennedy doesn’t get many rides for De Kock, so he will be keen to boot home the former champion trainer’s two-year-old, Tayooba, in the second race. The ante-post market makes it a match race between Tayooba and Stuart Pettigrew’s youngster, Feather Boa.

De Kock runs the choicely bred, Florentine, in the final leg of the jackpot in which all of Dubawi Princess, Hollywoodbound and Fromheretoeternity rate each-way chances in a wide-open contest.

Though the final leg of the Pick 6 looks a scrappy affair, punters should get a good run for their money from Ashley Fortune’s representative, Silvery Blue. Meet The Captain appeals as a possible long shot, with Emerald Princess also worth including in exotic perms.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Destiny Of Souls (5) Mo Jive (1) Billy Spellbound (8) Stepping Out

2nd Race: (10) Tayooba (4) Feather Boa (6) Kill Shot (3) Emirate Gina

3rd Race: (1) Quest From Afar (2) Mayenne (9) Skyfill (5) Arizona Lady

4th Race: (6) Electric Gold (1) Master Of Coin (7) Libeccio (4) Parker Getrix

5th Race: (5) Mcebisi (14) Silly Fella (3) Indus Knight (6) Catchthegreenlight

6th Race: (9) Kotinos (2) JP Two Thousand (12) Expeditioner (3) Noble Sniper

7th Race: (5) Florentine (11) Dubawi Princess (2) Hollywoodbound (3) Fromheretoeternity

8th Race: (8) Silvery Blue (13) Meet The Captain (3) Emerald Princess (1) Call The Wind