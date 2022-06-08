×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Safa boss Jordaan denies allegations of election rigging

08 June 2022 - 18:09 Sithembiso Dindi
Safa president Danny Jordaan. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Safa president Danny Jordaan. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has addressed Ria Ledwaba’s decision to take the federation to court and allegations of changing the organisation’s constitution to favour his bid for a third term of office.

Ledwaba has approached the courts in a bid to stop the Safa elective congress scheduled for June 25. Insiders in her camp say she is alleging several constitutional irregularities surrounding the elections.

Safa responded that Fifa and Safa statutes do not allow football matters to be taken to an ordinary court instead of its designated structures, including the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Indications are that, according to Safa rules, Ledwaba, who is set to go toe-to-toe with Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng in the presidential race, could even be banned for her actions.

Jordaan said Safa will address the matter only after the court process is completed.

“That’s the matter in which Caf [the Confederation of African Football] and Fifa have expressed their views and we will have to wait for the court processes to be finalised and we will speak on that matter,” Jordaan said on Wednesday.

Jordaan dismissed allegations of bullying in the regions, which constitute the majority of the vote, or of altering Safa’s constitution to ensure he wins the election and for it to allow him to appoint his preferred people in key positions.

“If you want to amend the statutes you need to have two-thirds majority — in other words two-thirds of the members must agree to any change of the statutes,” Jordaan said. “The proposed amendments came from the members. Second, this constitution went through a four-month process of nine provincial conferences where members were engaged.

“It was not the NEC [national executive committee], it was just our legal committee that went through and called all the provinces and spent a weekend with them.

“All the provinces made the input and they then put it together. And in any case the process of the amendment to the statutes started after the congress in 2018. People had four years and another four months of actual workshop engagements.”

He said when the proposal was put before the congress on March 26 it received an overwhelming majority from Safa’s 52 regions.

“Almost 50 of the regions voted to support the adoption of the congress. That’s on the record,” he said. “What we must accept is that it’s election time and unfortunately a lot of claims, a lot of things are said that are not said at any other time during the four-year period leading up to the elections.

“In that period, everything is nice and wonderful, but two months ahead of the elections everything is wrong and when the elections are over then we go back and all is fine again.”

Ria Ledwaba heads to court to stop Safa elections

Sources from vice-president’s camp say changes  at an ordinary congress were aimed at entrenching incumbent Danny Jordaan as president
Sport
23 hours ago

Jordaan defends presidential election process as fair

Candidates have criticised what they view as a lack of time allowed to canvass votes, saying the process favours the incumbent
Sport
1 day ago

‘Shakes’ Mashaba blasts Safa, joins Ledwaba’s campaign for top job

Outspoken coach says SA has stagnated as a football nation and wants Danny Jordaan replaced at the helm of the game’s administration
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Ria Ledwaba heads to court to stop Safa elections
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bafana star Hlongwane’s tough upbringing drives ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Johnson exits PGA Tour to play in breakaway ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Primed Miller aims to continue IPL form for ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Jordaan defends presidential election process as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Safa vice-president opts not to attend election launch

Sport / Soccer

Former Safa officials allege constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in power

Sport / Soccer

Safa works on high-profile European friendlies for Bafana

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.