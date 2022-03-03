Sport / Other Sport

Cycling SA shuffles top structure

New board and president to plan for the road ahead

03 March 2022 - 17:34 LIAM DEL CARME
Qondisa Ngwenya has been appointed to head Cycling SA. Picture: Cycling SA
Changes are sweeping through Cycling SA with a new president and board.

Former president Ciska du Plessis-Austin has made way for Qondisa Ngwenya who has 25 years experience in senior and executive management roles, in particular leading and developing organisational strategy.

As president, Ngwenya will be tasked with engaging stakeholders to grow cycling membership and revenue. He must ensure cycling is recognised as a priority sport that plays a role in mobility within SA.

Much work has been done to develop the #GrowCycling Strategy and we have a much clearer view of where we want to be and what our priorities are,” said Ngwenya.

Our vision is to transform the way we develop and deliver the performance of tomorrow’s talent. We want to be a diverse and inclusive organisation.”

Du Plessis-Austin, now third vice-president, remains on the board as chair of the finance committee and strategic adviser.

She gave notice to the general assembly in November 2021 that she would step down as president to pursue new ventures. The general assembly accepted her resignation, but requested she remain on the board as a non-voting member to continue benefiting from her knowledge and expertise.

Du Plessis-Austin will also be acting treasurer for up to six months after the resignation of Andre du Toit.

“Special recognition needs to be afforded to Mr du Toit and Ms Du Plessis-Austin for the work done, together with the financial department, in drastically reducing the debt of Cycling SA over the past two years, with the prospect of being debt-free at the end of March,” Cycling SA said.

The other executive board members are Kevin Green (deputy president, chair of the provincial council), Zuki Mxoli (second vice-president, chair of diversity and inclusivity) and Greg Stedman (fourth vice-president, chair of sport and technical).

