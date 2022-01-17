De Gouveia must be wary of in-form Khumalo at Vaal

Jockey Diego De Gouveia’s decision to quit Mauritius and return to SA has proved the right move with the young rider enjoying a good run of success from limited opportunities.

One trainer who clearly has faith in De Gouveia is Randjesfontein conditioner Stuart Pettigrew and the duo completed a hat-trick with the filly Bold Fortune when she won the grade 2 Ipi Tombe Stakes at the end of November.

A daughter of Flower Alley, Bold Fortune was bred at Narrow Creek Stud, which is enjoying a fine spell at present. Last Saturday the stud was responsible for the first two home in the Swallow Stakes at Turffontein, Freed From Desire and Big Burn.

Bold Fortune and De Gouveia team up in Tuesday’s seventh race at the Vaal with the four-year-old bidding to notch the sixth win of her career.

While the conditions of the 1,800m contest favour Bold Fortune, De Gouveia will be aware he faces a tough opponent in S’manga Khumalo’s mount Eternity Ring.

Khumalo, successful on MK’s Pride at Turffontein last Saturday, is riding at the top of his game and his mount receives 4kg from Pettigrew’s runner. This might just tip the scales in favour of the daughter of Ideal World.

Apprentice Kaidan Brewer is proving popular with trainers with his 4kg claim and he partners Opera Class for Vaal trainer Stephen Moffatt. With just 50kg on her back, the filly can finish in the money.

De Gouveia has a chance of notching a double at the meeting as his fifth race mount, Follow Me, rates the main danger to the likely favourite Zimbaba. The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight has won three of her six starts.

While Sean Tarry’s yard is not firing on all cylinders, there was a lot to like about Zimbaba’s win in the Flamboyant Stakes at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Boxing Day and the Legislate filly is a worthy favourite as she seeks her fourth win.

Tarry has backup in the form of Sister Light and Imbewu — the latter tends to lose ground at the start but could have a say if she jumps on terms under Keagan De Melo who rides the filly for the first time.

De Melo has a fancied mount in Permesso Avanti in the second race as the three-year-old has turned in two promising efforts. Unfortunately, she clashes with another of Khumalo’s rides, Tanzanite Queen, whose chance has been boosted by Freed From Desire’s win in the Swallow Stakes.

Despite finding some trouble in running, Tanzanite Queen finished only a length behind Paul Peter’s runner and the Alec Laird inmate is certain to be sent off favourite.

Ashley Fortune — now eighth in the national trainers log — notched up another win with Majestic Mozart last Saturday and she can capture the last leg of the Pick 6 with Timbavati River.

Ryan Munger has won twice on the Duke Of Marmalade gelding and favourably drawn in barrier four can send punters home happy by beating the former Justin Snaith inmate Light Of The Moon.

The juveniles are in action in the opening event over 1,000m with Mark Khan’s mount possessing the best form. Even so, the market needs monitoring to see if there is any support for Sean Tarry’s newcomer, Magic Tattoo.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (3) Set To Go (1) Magic Tattoo (7) Vasilikos (8) Emirate Gina

2nd Race: (1) Tanzanite Queen (3) Permesso Avanti (4) Wokonda (5) Abbacadabra

3rd Race: No Selection

4th Race: (1) Life Goes On (11) Allez Les Bleu (10) Samoa (2) Lulu’s Boy

5th Race: (1) Zimbaba (2) Follow Me (6) Imbewu (5) Sister Light

6th Race: (7) Litigation (8) Waqaas (5) Oyster King (1) Wolffs World

7th Race: (7) Eternity Ring (1) Bold Fortune (10) Opera Glass (8) La Luvia

8th Race: (1) Timbavati River (6) Light Of The Moon (5) Dark Travel (13) Kapama