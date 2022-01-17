Australia could allow Djokovic to play at next year’s Open

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year’s Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.

The world No 1 player left Australia late on Sunday after the federal court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country’s Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years, unless Australia’s immigration minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

“I’m not going to precondition any of that or say anything that would not enable the minister to make the calls he has to make,” Morrison said on Monday. “It does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for a person to return in the right circumstances, and that will be considered at the time.”

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge federal court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open this year.