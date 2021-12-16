Top woman owners involved in Cape Guineas battle

Saturday’s Cape Guineas at Kenilworth has numerous interesting aspects — not least the battle between three prominent female owners in Lady Laidlaw (Cosmic Highway), Norma Rattray (Waterberry Lane) and Gaynor Rupert (Trip Of Fortune).

Each one of this trio will know the importance of capturing this grade 1 race — for many horses it is often a stepping stone towards reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

It is on the cards that a female trainer, Candice Bass-Robinson, will steal the show as her runner Trip To Fortune — the 4-1 favourite — ticks a lot of boxes after the son of Trippi notched up four consecutive wins.

“It’s a race we haven’t won yet, but we’re hopeful that will change on Saturday,” Bass-Robinson told Turftalk. This is fairly amusing, since the 47-year-old only took over the reins of the Bass operation five years ago.

Another interesting aspect is whether jockey Keagan De Melo, who rides Cosmic Highway, would have chosen the colt over stablemate Waterberry Lane, if he had had the choice. He did not because he is contracted to Khaya Stables.

Still, it would be interesting to see if vivacious on-course presenter Fiona Ramsden asks De Melo the question and relays his answer to Tellytrack viewers.

Grant Behr, who won in 2020’s Guineas on Russian Rock, partners Waterberry Lane and has a better draw than Cosmic Highway. However, a look back to last season’s Gatecrasher Stakes at Greyville in July shows he has three lengths to find with his stablemate and is 2kg worse off.

Cosmic Highway will be that much sharper after his second in the Concorde Cup and he looks sure to make a bold bid to give trainer Dean Kannemeyer a seventh Guineas success.

Good Traveller enjoyed an excellent first season and it is surely significant that he has opted to partner Glen Kotzen’s four-time winner rather than any of the Justin Snaith team quartet.

With Pomp And Power drawn on the nearby highway, it is perhaps no surprise that Grant van Niekerk has stayed with Pacaya, who boasts three wins and a second from his four outings.

Double Superlative also has a wide barrier and the only reason he can be fancied to turn the tables on Trip Of Fortune is the Anton Marcus factor.

In the final analysis, Cosmic Highway is selected to beat Trip Of Fortune, Waterberry Lane and Zapatillas. A quartet (cost R240) double floating Cosmic Highway and Trip To Fortune with Waterberry Lane, Good Traveller, Zapatillas, Pacaya and Double Superlative could pay a good dividend.

Whatever their fate in the Guineas, the Bass-Robinson-Domeyer partnership can take the grade 3 Victress Stakes with four-year-old Marina. The daughter of Silvano is a seven-time winner and can beat home Santa Therese and Pretty Betty.

Santa Therese has ruled the roost in the Eastern Cape with eight wins and — never one to shirk a challenge — it is understandable that Alan Greeff made the distance to test his star filly in stronger company.

Mike Stewart has got a good tune out of Pretty Betty all year and — with a favourable draw and top jockey — the filly can add to her bankroll.

SELECTIONS

CAPE GUINEAS

1. (4) Cosmic Highway

2. (5) Trip Of Fortune

3. (1) Waterberry Lane

4. (7) Zapatillas

PENINSULA HANDICAP

1. (1) Hoedspruit

2. (9) One Way Traffic

3. (2) Vikram

4. (3) Native Tongue

VICTRESS STAKES

1. (4) Marina

2. (6) Santa Therese

3. (1) Pretty Betty

4. (7) Rain In Newmarket

SOUTHEASTER SPRINT

1. (3) Bereave

2. (4) Ambiorix

3. (5) Mr Cobbs

4. (2) Pleasedtomeetyou

SECRETARIAT STAKES

1. (1) Bureau Des Legende

2. (4) Litigation

3. (8) About To Storm

4. (6) Look Yourself