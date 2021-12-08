Domeyer bids to maintain excellent strike rate

Cape-based jockey Aldo Domeyer boasts one of the best strike rates of winners per rides this term and will be hoping to continue his good form with six mounts at Turffontein on Thursday.

Winning Form statistics to December 1 show Domeyer has ridden 33 winners from 137 mounts, which is about a win for every four rides.

Four of Domeyer’s mounts at the city track are for trainer Ashley Fortune, the wife of his father, Andrew Fortune. His best chance may rest with Bard Of Avon, who ran third behind stablemate Captain Lannister at the Vaal last month.

While the early market has Bard Of Avon as the clear favourite, this 1,000m sprint will be no walk in the park for the son of Var as there are a number of lightly raced runners with scope for improvement.

Imbewu, a member of Sean Tarry’s powerful string, is a case in point as this daughter of William Longsword followed her debut win with a fifth in the Golden Slipper at Greyville. This R340,000 buy as a yearling races in the colours of the Hollywood Syndicate.

Ultra Quick is on his seventh start and a recouping mission after failing to justify favouritism in his previous appearance at Turffontein in October. The gelding may appreciate trying the minimum trip for the first time.

Bard Of Avon stablemate Abalus could feature in the finish, particularly as young apprentice Kaidan Brewer will claim his 4kg allowance.

Brewer, 18, will be looking forward to partnering with David Nieuwenhuizen’s speedy filly, Anna Capri, in the seventh race. This is the sixth jockey for the grey in her past six outings.

Anna Capri was beaten by three lengths by Hello Winter Hello in the Gardenia Stakes and must be fancied to turn the tables on 6.5kg better terms.

Al Sakeet was a beaten favourite last time and needs to bounce back, and the pick of the remainder could be Paul Peter’s seven-time winner Bold Ransom.

Domeyer has never ridden Captain Morisco in any of his 17 races, but will be aware the four-year-old comes into the sixth race in good form having won two of his past three starts.

There are two runners, Permesso Avanti and Mufasa, who could make life difficult for Captain Morisco with Permesso Avanti — an impressive maiden winner in September — set to receive 7.5kg from Fortune’s sprinter.

Permesso Avanti’s stablemate, Outofthedarkness, bids to keep her unbeaten record when the Gimmethegreenlight gelding takes on seven rivals in the final leg of the jackpot.

Both Winter With Jo (Warren Kennedy) and Anytime Champ (Bernard Fayd’Herbe) are returning from rests and need to be closely monitored in the betting market. Muzi Yeni’s mount, Esquevelle, won at odds of 66-1 in November and could be anything.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Motor City Hitman (9) Lil Wahoo (4) Spring Will Come (12) Vaguely Familiar

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: No Selection

4th Race: (1) Bard Of Avon (2) Ultra Quick (5) Imbewu (7) Abalus

5th Race: (6) Touch Of Fate (7) Vuitton (4) True Brit (9) Florence

6th Race: (15) Permesso Avanti (2) Captain Morisco (1) Mufasa (7) Muleta

7th Race: (11) Anna Capri (10) Hello Winter Hello (2) Al Sakeet (5) Bold Ransom

8th Race: (3) Outofthedarkness (2) Winter With Jo (1) Anytime Champ (5) Esquevelle

9th Race: (6) Ontheverge (10) Kiawah (8) Willow Lane (7) Dark Travel