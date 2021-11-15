World / Europe

Liverpool taxi blast being treated as terror incident

The explosion occurred in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11am on Sunday, killing a passenger

15 November 2021 - 15:23 Phil Noble
Police and forensic officers in attendance at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on November 15 2021 in Liverpool, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS FURLONG
Police and forensic officers in attendance at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on November 15 2021 in Liverpool, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS FURLONG

Liverpool, England — An explosive device that blew up a taxi in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday was carried on board by a passenger and the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident, police said on Monday.

Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger, who was killed by the explosion, but could not disclose it.

“Our inquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device was manufactured, and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi,” said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter-Terrorism Policing Northwest.

“Though the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident,” he said.

The explosion engulfed the taxi in flames outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11am on Sunday, when a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead was being held at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

“We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry which we are pursuing,” said Jackson.

Three men aged 29, 26 and 21 were arrested on Sunday, and Jackson said on Monday another man aged 20 had been arrested. He added that “significant items” had been found at one address while several other addresses had been or would be searched.

He said the passenger had boarded the taxi at a location in Liverpool and asked to be driven to the hospital, which was about a 10-minute drive away. The blast took place within the car as it approached the drop-off point in front of the hospital.

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle but was injured and received medical treatment. He has since been released.

Jackson said it was unclear why the passenger had wanted to go to the hospital or what had caused the sudden explosion of the device.

Earlier, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson described the actions of the taxi driver as heroic. The BBC said he had locked the passenger inside the vehicle.

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,” she told BBC radio.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the driver’s “incredible presence of mind and bravery”, though he did not elaborate on the circumstances. Johnson planned to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday to discuss the blast.
Reuters

Abiy Ahmed: from peacemaker to warmonger

Isolated by the US and Europe, the future of Ethiopia’s once reform-minded leader and Nobel laureate suddenly looks much more tenuous
World
1 week ago

China vows to help Taliban rebuild Afghanistan

Chinese foreign minister international community should work with new government
News
2 weeks ago

Myanmar refuses to send representative to Asean conference

Myanmar’s absence was not mentioned by Brunei, the Asean chair, or the bloc's secretary-general, at the opening of the virtual meeting
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Millions of unvaccinated Austrians placed in ...
World / Europe
2.
Son of former Libyan strongman Gaddafi to run for ...
World / Africa
3.
AU envoy Olusegun Obasanjo pleads for dialogue in ...
World / Africa
4.
Shipping carries the can as investors shun coal
World
5.
New Zealand anti-vaxxers told not to use the haka
World / Asia

Related Articles

UN says at least 16 staff detained in Ethiopia

World / Africa

Iraq leader condemns ‘cowardly’ drone attack on his home

World / Middle East

Pegasus spyware used to hack phones of Palestinian activists, say rights groups

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.