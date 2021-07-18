Sport / Other Sport

Debutant Morikawa wins British Open as Oosthuizen wilts

18 July 2021 - 21:04 Ed Osmond
Collin Morikawa celebrates after his putt on the 18th hole as he wins The Open to become champion, at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, July 18 2021. Picture: CHRIS TROTMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Collin Morikawa celebrates after his putt on the 18th hole as he wins The Open to become champion, at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, July 18 2021. Picture: CHRIS TROTMAN/GETTY IMAGES

American debutant Collin Morikawa produced an ice-cool final round to win the British Open by two strokes on a blazing hot afternoon at Royal St George’s on Sunday.

The 24-year-old began the day a stroke behind Louis Oosthuizen but played picture-perfect golf in a four-under round of 66 to overhaul the South African and resist resurgent fellow American Jordan Spieth.

Morikawa barely missed a fairway all day as he made four birdies and showed incredible composure late on as Spieth applied pressure down the stretch.

He never looked like cracking though and his fourth sub-par round of the week saw him finish on 15-under 265 — his remarkable consistency borne out by the astonishing statistic of only four bogeys all week.

Spieth, who was bidding to win his fourth Major and first since the 2017 Open, started his final round badly with two bogeys in his first six holes but an eagle at the seventh launched a gallant chase of Morikawa.

The packed galleries, enjoying a memorable finale after 2020’s tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic, roared on Spieth but despite a return to his best form he was unable to catch Morikawa, finishing 13 under.

Oosthuizen ended in a tie for third with Spain’s US Open champion Jon Rahm, four shots back. Oosthuizen had led from round one and posted the lowest-yet Open total for the first 36 holes but wilted in the heat and finished with a one-over 71.

Best moments

Morikawa had the luxury of a two-shot lead as he teed off from the 18th tee before striding down the fairway and two-putting for a victory that never looked in doubt as he became the first player to win two Majors on debut, having also claimed the PGA Championship in 2020.

“This is by far one of the best moments of my life. Look at all these fans, let’s hear it for you guys,” Morikawa said after receiving the Claret Jug.

“To see some of the best crowds I have ever seen I’m looking forward to making my trip every year to the British Open.”

The last debutant to win the Open was American Ben Curtis in 2003, though whereas Curtis was ranked 396th at the time, Morikawa is the world No 4.

He only turned pro in 2019 but the University of California graduate has now won two of his first eight Majors and looks destined to become a major force in the game.

“Everything about this week was special,” he said. “I’ve had belief in myself since day one that I turned professional.

“I do my homework Monday to Wednesday to make sure I know what I need to do.”

Reuters

Missed cut bodes well for Rory McIlroy’s quest at The Open

After failing to reach the weekend of a tournament, Northern Irishman has often won the next event
Sport
4 days ago

Ernie’s love affair with the links celebrates 30 years

SA’s last Major champion leads a strong group of compatriots in golf’s oldest event of the type
Sport
5 days ago

LALI STANDER: How good golfers become Tour greats

Deciding on the best option — developmental golf tours or taking the university route — is a personal choice
Opinion
1 week ago

Camoron Beckman edges out Ernie to win first PGA Tour title

Winner overtakes SA icon Ernie Els on the final stretch
Sport
1 week ago

World No 3 Justin Thomas among four qualifiers for US Olympic team

Player joins Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Olympic hotel in Japan reports Covid cluster
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Red card changed Chiefs vs Ahly game, says Stuart ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bafana hold their nerve to down Senegal in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Hamilton takes controversial eighth home British ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lions feel they got more out of their game ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Collin Morikawa’s superb late eagle secures maiden Major

Sport / Other Sport

Tiger back, no stopping Miguel, Morikawa power: golf talking points

Sport / Other Sport

Morikawa keeps his nerve to edge Thomas at Muirfield

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.