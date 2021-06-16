Buyers seek to secure another bargain like ‘Kommet’ at CTS Sale

Buyers travelling to the CTS Farm Yearling Sale at the De Grendel wine estate in the Cape on Sunday will have their sights set on acquiring a bargain buy like the popular three-year-old Kommetdieding.

It was two years ago when the training team of Harold Crawford and Michelle Rix secured Kommetdieding for just R55,000 at the Klawervlei Farm Sale. Since then, the Elusive Fort colt has won four races and is an 8-1 chance for the Vodacom Durban July.

Commenting on the purchase, Rix said: “He was out of a three-parts sister to top-class Captain America. He was a fuzzy little horse and the first dam had not produced much, but we liked him a lot.”

Edict Of Nantes and Captain Of All — sire of July second favourite Linebacker — are two other notable graduates from the sale.

The 136 yearlings who will come under the hammer on Sunday (2pm start) are by most of the country’s best-known sires including Gimmethegreenlight, Silvano, Futura, Vercingetorix, Rafeef and Ideal World.

The recent grade 1 race — the Daily News 2000 — was a great advert for Cape Thoroughbred Sales with the first three home all acquired at one of their sales.

Linebacker, the winner, cost R425,000 and the runner-up Rascallion was purchased for R325,000. Kommetdieding finished in third place.

Linebacker’s victory did not surprise Klawervlei Stud’s John Koster as he was spotted by one of the best judges in the sport, trainer Vaughan Marshall.

“Vaughan is one of the great pickers in the game. He does not pay a lot of money for horses and he has bought some crackers at really cheap prices. So when he sees something that is nice and he is able to buy them, you must know they are proper horses,” said Koster.

Some yearlings who are likely to prove popular include:

Lot 17: A Var colt consigned by Maine Chance Farms out of a grade 3 winning daughter of Silvano.

Lot 21: A William Longsword colt consigned by Normandy Stud who is a three-parts brother to grade 1 winner Sergeant Hardy.

Lot 34: A Trippi filly consigned by Klawervlei Stud out of grade 3 winner Laser Fan.

Lot 72: A Rafeef filly consigned by Ridgemont Highlands who is a half-sister to Red Barrel.

Lot 79: A Twice Over colt consigned by Beaumont Stud out of a stakes-winning Dynasty mare from the family of Sunday Silence.

Lot 80: A Rafeef colt consigned by Ridgemont Highlands out of an Australian mare.

With another grade 1 win notched on his belt, jockey Luke Ferraris is booked for a ride in each of the eight races at Turffontein on Thursday.

One of his most interesting mounts is the well-bred filly Sybaris, who ventures into handicap company in the eighth race and may have been let in lightly with a merit rating of 66. On pedigree, she has every chance of building on her recent maiden win.

Also bred in the purple is St John Gray’s runner Devilish Dancer, who followed up her maiden victory with a creditable second at the Vaal. The worry for the Silvano filly’s supporters is that she is practically drawn in the nearby Rand Stadium.

Possibly the banker bet at the meeting is Muzi Yeni’s mount She’s A Cracker. She may notch the third win of her career in the fifth race.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (12) Star Aglow (16) Waya Yire (5) Golden Aspen (2) Canary Walk

3rd Race: (1) Dance Lesson (9) Bureau Des Legende (2) Cape Diamond (3) Olympic Silk

4th Race: (2) I Dream Of Genie (3) Namaqualand (7) Mohican (6) Global Ransom

5th Race: (2) She’s A Cracker (8) Masaaken (7) Mauby (9) Siren Of Greece

6th Race: (2) Future Lady (9) Encore (3) All Aglow (8) Hey Bennie

7th Race: (3) Sultanah (2) Querari Ferrari (5) Golden Spoon (10) Making A Scene

8th Race: (12) Sybaris (2) Devilish Dancer (4) Un Deux Trois (6) Senescence