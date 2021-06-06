Sport / Other Sport

Frankie Dettori plays his part for veterans with sixth Epsom Oaks win

06 June 2021 - 16:47 David Mollett
Frankie Dettori celebrates his win on Snowfall. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS
Frankie Dettori celebrates his win on Snowfall. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS

The next chapter in the “Year Of The Veterans” was written at the weekend with 50-year-old jockey Frankie Dettori riding his 21st classic winner to draw level with legendary rider Fred Archer.

Victory on runaway winner Snowfall in the Epsom Oaks followed the recent PGA Championship victory by 50-year-old Phil Mickelson and there might be a chance Serena Williams — 40 in September — will win the French Open.

Snowfall — a 40th classic winner for trainer Aidan O’Brien — stunned most pundits by racing away to a staggering 16 lengths victory. The previous record biggest margin Oaks victor was 1983 scorer Sun Princess.

“I've won many classics, but not as easy as this one,” said Dettori, who had a job bringing the daughter of Deep Impact to a standstill at the end of the mile-and-a-half race.

“It was like a hot knife through butter — I had everybody completely beaten around Tattenham Corner,” said Dettori, who has won the Oaks five times before. The race gave the Italian-born rider his first classic success in 1994.

One of O’Brien’s other runners, Santa Barbara, the mount of Ryan Moore, was sent off 5-2 favourite but was never a serious factor and is likely to return to races over a mile and a quarter.

Nevertheless, O’Brien was delighted with Snowfall's win, saying: “Frankie said he was in first gear the whole way — he was mega impressed. He said at all stages she was cantering and its proper soft ground. He said we shouldn’t be afraid to take on older horses with her and don’t be afraid to do it early.”

The next target for Snowfall could be July’s Irish Oaks. “It would look like an ideal race for her based on what we saw on Friday. We’ll see how she is over the next while,” said O’Brien.

The Irish trainer’s mood will have been different after Saturday’s Epsom Derby in which the heavily backed 11-8 favourite Bolshoi Ballet shocked thousands of punters with a lacklustre performance.

It was a great race for the bookies, with victory going to 16-1 chance Adayar, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Adam Kirby. The colt was regarded as the third string of the stable’s runners.

Kirby was due to partner John Lepper but, in a late switch last week, the mount went to Dettori. Happily, 24 hours later he was booked for Adayar.

Kirby, 32, whose previous Derby appearance was an 11th-place finish in 2017, told reporters: “To be able to ride class horses when you’re just a run-of-the-mill jockey — and to then get a chance to deliver on a big day — is a marvellous feeling.”

The famous race was far from marvellous for many Gauteng racing fans as, due to load-shedding in Johannesburg between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday, they were unable to watch the action from Epsom.

So the question racing enthusiasts will be asking is this: “Is it possible load-shedding will be implemented on Saturday July 3 and result in us missing the Durban July?”

It would be a double blow for racing fans as, similar to 12 months ago, no spectators are allowed at Greyville due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Punters hope this Sheela will be too hot for rivals

Filly runs in the Allan Robertson Memorial with two impressive wins to her credit
Sport
4 days ago

William Haggas bids to end 25-year drought in Epsom Derby

Saturday's race could prove a return to form for a jockey with a glorious record
Sport
4 days ago

Betfred enters local arena after buying Betting World for R120m

The UK firm, owned by billionaire Fred Done, will probably introduce special offers to punters, as most will do for Saturday’s Epsom Derby
Sport
6 days ago

De Kock-Ferraris combination to strike again with Al Sakeet

After reaching a century of winners for the season, the jockey’s services are in increased demand
Sport
1 week ago

The July: sweet dreams for Marshall but not Muzi Yeni

The jockey might yet switch mounts for the big race on July 5
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Athletics SA board scraps qualifying criteria
Sport / Other Sport
2.
White welcomes back three Boks for Stormers clash
Sport / Rugby
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A jab, the Lions, a beer and ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Caster Semenya targets 5,000m slot at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Vaughan Marshall can play his part for the older generation in Daily News

Sport / Other Sport

Gavin Lerena bets on Copper Mountain for Saturday’s grade 1

Sport / Other Sport

Galileo’s progeny on course for sixth Epsom Derby success

Sport / Other Sport

Kommetdieding connections keep faith with jockey Cele

Sport / Other Sport

Surprise turnaround in betting market on Woolavington

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.