Punters hope this Sheela will be too hot for rivals

Visitors to Australia and New Zealand will hear locals using the word “Sheila”. Expressions such as “Just look at that Sheila” and “Blimey, that Sheila is hot” are commonplace. It’s a slang name for a girl or young woman.

There is an equine female with a similar name running at Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Saturday but with a slightly different spelling — Sheela.

Punters are hoping she will prove hot in the grade 1 Allan Robertson Memorial and the Mike and Adam Azzie inmate goes to post with two impressive wins to her credit. She has provided an immediate boost for her sire, The United States, a seven-time winning son of Galileo.

If there is one worry about Sheela, it’s that the filly she beat on her second start, Social Media, failed to boost the form in her next two starts.

Another highveld-trained filly with a 100% record is Sean Tarry’s Sound Of Warning and she’s bred in the purple being out of the talented race mare Siren Call.

It’s in her favour that she has won on the Scottsville track which has been the downfall of a number of fancied runners in the past. She won the Strelitzia Stakes and the boxed exacta with Sheela could prove the best way to bet.

Justin Snaith looks sure to win the trainers title in seven weeks’ time, but in a way his KwaZulu Natal campaign has mirrored that of Manchester City in the final two weeks of the football season.

Snaith has called up his Trippi filly, Super Siri, who was competing at Kenilworth at the beginning of May. Since then she’s had the long haul from the Cape to KZN. Still, her record shows Super Siri has plenty of ability and there's been support for her in the ante-post market.

Paul Peter and Gavin Lerena team up with Heaven’s Girl, who rates an each-way chance but may find both Sheela and Sound Of Warning too smart.

Cape trainers hold the aces in the Gold Medallion and bookmakers might have got their sums right in making Dean Kannemeyer’s runner Gimme A Prince the favourite for the 1,200m dash.

As with Sound Of Warning, it’s in Gimme The Prince’s favour that he won his maiden at Scottsville and the youngster looks such as another talented son of Gimmethegreenlight.

Glen Kotzen has his team in good form and Good Traveller bids to make it four wins in a row and will have plenty of supporters. Two of the Visionaire gelding’s wins have come at the Scottsville track so the undulations hold no fears for this Lammerskraal-bred youngster.

Pyromaniac represents champion trainer Sean Tarry. A study of his form shows he beat Rollwiththepunches by three-parts of a length and he had previously been beaten 11 lengths by Sheela in the SA Nursery.

Lerena rode True To Life to victory in the Tommy Hotspur Handicap in February and the combination cannot be opposed in the SA Fillies Sprint. The daughter of Duke Of Marmalade, bred at Northfields Stud, has proved a bargain buy at R180,000.

Warren Kennedy will get the best out of Vernichey but it may not be enough for another Scottsville win as she receives only 1kg from Johan Janse van Vuuren’s classy sprinter. If the race were a handicap, she would be getting 3.5kg.

The right horse for the exacta with True To Life may be Adam Marcus’s runner Hello Winter Hello whose second behind Rio Querari in the Diadem Stakes in February looks even better after the Computaform Sprint result.

In their exotic bets, punters are going to have to include as many runners as possible in the Golden Horse Sprint. Those at the top of the market are MK’s Pride, Battle Force, Vars Vicky and Kasimir.

All four of those speedsters could take the first prize, but Bohica’s Computaform Stakes run suggests he is back to his best and could possibly make it a meeting to remember for the Azzies.

If the pundits are correct in their assessment of the Epsom Derby, this writer has little chance of collecting on Gear Up (backed at 33-1 before the Dante Stakes) as the Yorkshire-trained horse is now 50-1.

Though Bolshoi Ballet is a worthy favourite for Saturday’s race, the odds are skinny and each-way support of Dante Stakes winner Hurricane Lane (an 11-1 chance), makes more appeal. The swinger coupling these two could prove a lucrative wager.

ALLAN ROBERTSON CHAMPIONSHIP

1. (4) Sheela

2. (5) Sound Of Warning

3. (6) Super Siri

4. (12) Heavens Girl

GOLD MEDALLION

1. (11) Gimme A Prince

2. (10) Good Traveller

3. (7) Pyromaniac

4. (12) Ambiorix

SA FILLIES SPRINT

1. (4) True To Life

2. (1) Hello Winter Hello

3. (10) Vermichey

4. (16) Tropic Sun

GOLDEN HORSE SPRINT

1. (9) Bohica

2. (2) Vars Vicky

3. (10) MK’s Pride

4. (16) Battle Force

EPSOM OAKS

(UK, Friday)

1. Zeyaadah

2. Dubai Fountain

3. Santa Barbara

4. Saffron Beach

EPSOM DERBY

(UK, Saturday)

1. Hurricane Lane

2. Bolshoi Ballet

3. Mohaafeth

4. Gear Up

JUBILEE HANDICAP

(Turffontein, Sunday)

1. (8) Bingwa

2. (10) Johnny Hero

3. (1) ExpressfromtheUs

4. (5) Christopher Robin