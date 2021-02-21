Sport / Other Sport

New ‘boss’ of women’s tennis Naomi Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success

21 February 2021 - 17:31 Sudipto Ganguly
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, February 21 2021. Picture: SUPPLIED
Melbourne —Having already stamped her authority on hard courts by winning both the Australian and US Opens multiple times, Japan’s Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces.

The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday’s Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals.

Osaka won back-to-back Majors at the 2018 US Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows in 2020 but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

Asked if she was now more confident of success on clay and grass, Osaka said: “Yes, I think so. I have more of an understanding of what I’m supposed to do. Before I would just head into a match sort of unaware or guess different patterns and things like that. But now I talk to [coach] Wim [Fissette] a bit more on strategy.”

Carrying her hard court success to the French Open and the Wimbledon was the “biggest goal” going forward for Osaka.

“I think everyone knows I can do well on hard court,” she said after posing for pictures with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Melbourne’s Government House. “For me, I just really want to get comfortable on the other surfaces.”

Justine Henin, a seven-times Grand Slam champion, recently said that women’s tennis has a “new boss” in Osaka. “I feel like it’s an honour that I’m in that conversation,” said Osaka.

“I also feel like for me, my biggest goal is to be consistent throughout the year, not just randomly popping up and winning a Grand Slam. Hopefully I’m able to be more stable this year and feel more worthy of potentially having that title.” 

