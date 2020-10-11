Sport / Other Sport

Nadal the undisputed king of clay as he takes Djokovic apart in French Open final

11 October 2020 - 20:49 Julien Pretot
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, Paris, France, October 11 2020. Picture: Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Paris — Spain’s Rafael Nadal demolished world No 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the French Open final to claim a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

With his record-improving 13th triumph at Roland Garros, world No 2 Nadal is now tied with Swiss Roger Federer as the player with the most men’s singles major titles.

Nadal was the early aggressor as he choked Djokovic to win the opening set in brutal fashion having made only two unforced errors. He then kept a firm grip on a subdued Djokovic in the second set under the roof of court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, who was looking to win his 18th Grand Slam title, rebelled in the third set, breaking back for 3-3, only to drop serve on a double fault in the 11th game before Nadal went on to bag his 100th victory at Roland Garros with an ace.

“Congrats to Novak for another great tournament. Sorry for today,” Nadal, who has now beaten Djokovic in all of their three French Open finals, said on court.

“In Australia [in the final in 2019] he killed me. We’ve played so many times. One day one wins, another day the other wins.”

Djokovic had won five consecutive Grand Slam finals since being beaten by Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 Australian Open, but Nadal was not upset on his turf despite a new stadium design, the roof and the lack of spectators amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The 34-year-old Nadal would not think of matching Federer’s mark.

“To win here means everything. I don’t think today about the 20th and equal Roger on this great number. Today is just a Roland Garros victory and that means everything to me,” he said. “This love story I have with this city and this court is unforgettable.” 

Tsitsipas breaks Rublev hold to reach French Open semis

Greek player bags second Grand Slam semifinal and his first on clay
Sport
4 days ago

Podoroska downs Svitolina to make French Open history

The Argentinian proves too skilful for the Ukrainian, who looked nothing like the player who reached the semifinals at the US Open in 2019
Sport
5 days ago

Federer and Serena confirm they will play in Australian Open

Tennis Australia boss says biosecurity bubbles will be in place in Melbourne
Sport
1 week ago

