Nadal breezes into third round as injury stymies Serena

30 September 2020 - 17:16 Julien Pretot
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand during his Men's Singles second round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States on day four of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on September 30, 2020 in Paris, France. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Rafa Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald to advance into the third round on Wednesday.

The Spanish second seed, also looking to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 singles Grand Slam titles, was never bothered on court Philippe Chatrier. The clay-court master played deep, using his forehand to devastating effect to set up a meeting with Japanese Kei Nishikori or Italian Stefano Travaglia.

After world No 236 McDonald won the second game, Nadal bagged 11 games in a row to move two sets up, and despite some resistance from his opponent early in the third set, he had no trouble improving his win-loss record at Roland Garros to 95-2.

“My objective is to play as well as I can. It was a good match for me today. I’m very happy,” said Nadal.

“Then it’s another difficult match. We’ll see, I hope I’ll be at a good level. It’s always special for me to play here in Paris, on court Philippe Chatrier.” 

Earlier Serena Williams was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an Achilles tendon injury.

Williams, who turned 39 this week, had been due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe.

Williams, a three-time former champion at Roland Garros, said she may not play again this year.

“I warmed up and it was a very short warm-up and then I spoke to my coach and said ‘what do you think?’ I was struggling to walk, so that’s a telltale sign that I should try to recover.”

Since Williams resumed her career in 2018 after a maternity break she has remained tantalisingly one behind the record 24 Grand Slam titles claimed by Australian Margaret Court. She lost in the Wimbledon and US Open finals that year, as she did in 2019.

Reuters

