Kazuki Nakajima steers Toyota to Le Mans 24 Hours hat-trick

20 September 2020 - 18:01 Alan Baldwin
Race winners Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley celebrate on the podium at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, September 20 2020. Picture: JAMES MOY/GETTY IMAGES​
Le Mans — Toyota celebrated a third successive victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race on Sunday with Kazuki Nakajima taking the chequered flag in the No 8 car to complete a personal hat-trick.

It was also a third triumph in a row at the famed Sarthe circuit for the Japanese driver’s Swiss teammate Sebastien Buemi in the last Le Mans before the start of a new Hypercar era in 2021.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley, who replaced double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso in the eight car line-up after the Spaniard’s wins in 2018 and 2019, previously won with Porsche in 2017.

The race, first held in 1923 and now in its 88th edition, was held for the first time without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2019 event attracted 250,000, many of them British motor racing fans making the trek to the circuit in northwest France.

“We miss the fans. It doesn’t feel quite the same as it normally does,” said Hartley, before clambering onto the roof of the winning car with Buemi when Nakajima brought it back to the pit lane.

“To win it with two different manufacturers feels amazing. I feel at home here, I love it.”

Swiss-based Rebellion Racing’s No 1 R13 Gibson car driven by Brazilian Bruno Senna, American Gustavo Menezes and France’s Norman Nato, finished second and Toyota completed the podium with their No 7 car. That meant heartache for Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi, Britain’s Mike Conway and Argentinian Jose Maria Lopez, runners-up to the sister car in the past two years, after starting from pole position.

Toyota, the only major manufacturer in the top LMP1 category and again crowned world endurance champions, had led one-two as night fell over the circuit on Saturday, but the order was soon to change.

The No 7 car lost half an hour in the garage with a turbo problem that could have proved terminal just after the halfway mark. That dropped the No 7 to fourth overall, but they managed to overhaul the No 3 Rebellion to secure a podium finish in a race that stayed dry throughout.  

Reuters

End of an era as Claire Williams to leave F1

Formula One’s only female team boss will step down after the Italian Grand Prix following the team’s sale to Dorilton Capital
2 weeks ago

Sato savours ‘second chance’ after Indy 500 victory

Keep open the door, keep challenging, and you will eventually get the chance, says the 43-year-old
3 weeks ago

F1 bosses promise to make ‘lasting changes’

Motor racing management respond to Lewis Hamilton's sharp criticism
2 months ago

