Sport / Other Sport

F1 celebrates Ferrari’s past at ‘awesome’ new track

10 September 2020 - 15:57 Alan Baldwin
The Ferrari car is pushed by mechanics ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix on September 10 2020 REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
The Ferrari car is pushed by mechanics ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix on September 10 2020 REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

London — Lewis Hamilton can chalk up another Formula One first and rain on Ferrari’s parade in Italy this weekend at scenic Mugello, a circuit better known for MotoGP thrills and throngs of Valentino Rossi fans.

The first  Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday celebrates Ferrari’s 1,000th world championship race at the circuit near Florence owned by Formula One’s oldest, most glamorous and successful team.

Ferrari have had little to celebrate in 2020, however, and travel south from Monza after their worst performance there since 1995. Sebastian Vettel, soon to be announced as a Racing Point driver for 2021, and Charles Leclerc both retired last weekend and Ferrari are sixth overall and heading for their worst season since 1980, when they ended up 10th.

“The track has a very long straight, but it’s not super fast like the past two we raced on and so it should be a bit better suited to our car,” said Leclerc.

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza produced a huge upset with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly taking his first ever win while Hamilton, who led from pole before a penalty dropped him to last, finished seventh.

Normal service should be resumed this weekend with six-times world champion Hamilton, who has a 47-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after winning five of eight races, keen to clinch his 90th career win.

Had Hamilton won at Monza, the Briton would have been in the frame to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record 91, but that milestone will have to wait.

In 2019, there was not a circuit on the calendar that Hamilton had not won at but now, with Covid-19 ripping up the schedule and F1 forced to find replacements, there are several and Mugello is first up.

Seven of the present drivers have driven there before, notably at a 2012 test, although not Hamilton who has only experienced it in the factory simulator back at Brackley.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said he was excited to step into Ferrari’s backyard and see what the first new track of the year held in store. Those with direct experience of the challenging high-speed, high G-Force layout that usually hosts the Italian motorcycle grand prix suggested the whole grid would be in for a treat.

“The layout is absolutely outstanding. The region, first of all, it’s beautiful, and then the track is built in such a way that you go up and then down a little bit. It’s very fast, there aren’t any low speed corners,” said Haas’s Romain Grosjean.

“The two Arrabbiatta corners are absolutely outstanding. I think with the 2020 cars it’s just going to be bloody awesome.”

Ferrari will race in a burgundy retro livery to mark the occasion, with Schumacher’s son Mick driving the German great’s 2004 car in a demonstration run ahead of the race.

Mercedes will also be paying tribute with the safety car they provide painted Ferrari red instead of the German marque’s usual silver.

For the first time this season there will be a limited number of paying spectators, with 2,880 trackside fans allowed in daily.

Reuters

Vettel to swop his Ferrari for an Aston Martin

German driver says he’s entering a new adventure ‘with a truly legendary car company’ whose results have impressed him
Sport
1 hour ago

Alpine F1 the new name for Renault from 2021

The car will be representing the historical colours of French motoring with the blue and Tricolore, Renault F1 team principal says
Sport
3 days ago

Ferrari likely to feel more pain at Monza

The Italian team is heading for its worst season in 40 years as Hamilton is on track for his 90th win
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chiefs give Ernst Middendorp the boot
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pitso Mosimane will go down as one of SA ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Celtic aim to head off a Sundowns treble
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rasool’s WP Rugby appointment gets fingers flying
Sport / Rugby
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf management for a new age ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.