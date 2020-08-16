Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP

Brad Binder knew there would be days like these. But, perhaps, not days like Sunday’s MotoGP Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, when he saw madness and life flash before his eyes, when he rode the storm and the rookie rode like a veteran.

Binder finished fourth in his fourth MotoGP on Sunday, a week to the day he took his first victory. He started in 17th on the grid, and after a race that had crashes that could have cost lives, a stroppy fit that cost a victory, and weather that defied dire forecasts of rain, he came home about four seconds off the podium.

It was, as he would say, an insane result after an insane day. Whisper it quietly, but the 25-year-old South African is now in fifth place, 31 points behind France’s Fabio Quartararo, who leads with 58 points and who had a race to forget after a race that will not be forgotten.

Indeed, it was a weekend not to be forgotten, for one massive moment. Binder, riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, was chasing Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli from ninth, heading into turn three.

Zarco touched Morbidelli’s rear, a twitch and a blink of a clash that seemed avoidable and yet wasn’t. The pair fell. Zarco’s Ducati didn’t. It flew on, riding upright, only stopped by barriers that catapulted in front of Valentino Rossi.

It was a moment the world caught its breath.

Rossi. The legend. Still racing at the age of 40. Death was millimetres away. The race was red-flagged. Pol Espargaro, Binder’s teammate, who had been leading, was angry. He came into the pits in a fuss and threw a tantrum that the race had been stopped.

Rossi stopped and was shocked that he was still alive. The bike could have hit him at 250km/h. It could have killed him. Shame on Espargaro.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Espargaro have decided he can be on his way next season. His reaction after the restart following the accident may have given them reason to be grateful for that decision.

He was angry and in a sulk. He made mistakes from the off, losing the lead early on from the restart. He hit corners hard on cold tyres, dived when he should have slowed, and then took out Miguel Oliveira, on the KTM Tech 3 KTM, when he had gone wide.

Oliveira will move to the Red Bull KTM Factory Team in 2021 to be with Binder. The two are close friends, on and off the track.

The Portuguese was in a fury when he got back to his pit, kicking chairs and turning the air blue.

Meanwhile, Binder kept on keeping on. He slipped through the field, gently, almost. Before the crash he had set the fastest lap time.

He struggles with qualifying and the absolute some give it. He is a racer. And he is a rookie.

“Today I really felt the effects of not much track time. I was making a lot of mistakes on track and not finding my markers. It hasn’t been easy so far. I made a little step forward in FP4, which I was happy about. I tried to improve and managed to do that slightly but there was much more potential there today.

“So I will go through my data, reset and go again,” said Binder before Sunday’s race.

And then there is Darryn, Binder’s brother, who has shown he has superstar material in his being. He started his Moto3 race in 22nd. He led the race a few laps later. They call him “Dive Bomb Darryn” for a reason.

He finds gaps, he makes space and muscles his way to the front. He made mistakes, slipped to 12th again, then ripped back up to third. In the end he was fighting for the podium when he had little right to do so.

It was a biff-bang-wallop of a final two laps. Heck, it had been that for the last five. He came fourth. Then the race stewards decided he and three others had exceeded the track limits and they were all demoted one place. He was officially fifth.

The Binder Brothers. Fourth and fifth on the same weekend. Something big this way comes.