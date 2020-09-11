Sport / Other Sport

US Open semifinals: Victoria Azarenka stuns Serena Williams

Azarenka faces Naomi Osaka in the US Open final after denying Williams a chance of winning a 24th Grand Slam singles title

11 September 2020 - 08:42 Amy Tennery
Serena Williams of the US hits a forehand against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinals match in the 2020 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/DANIELLE PARHIZKARAN
Serena Williams of the US hits a forehand against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinals match in the 2020 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/DANIELLE PARHIZKARAN

New York — Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semifinals of the US Open on Thursday, denying the American the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.

Azarenka will play Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

Azarenka said her mental game had been crucial in beating the 38-year-old Williams, who needed a medical timeout to have her left ankle retaped in the third set due to Achilles trouble.

“I have been working on finding a calm mind and keep the body going,” the Belarusian said in an on-court interview. “She dug me in a big hole in the first set. I needed to find energy to climb out of the hole and it wasn't easy.”

Williams, who has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles since winning the 2017 Australian Open, said the defeat was “obviously disappointing”.

“At the same time ... I did what I could today,” she said.

“I feel like other times I’ve been close and I could have done better. Today I felt like I gave a lot.”

Six-times US Open champion Williams came out firing winners from all sides of the Arthur Ashe Stadium court while Azarenka struggled with her serve, committing four double faults in the first set and winning just six of 15 first-serve points.

She also had 10 unforced errors and appeared increasingly frustrated, with a microphone catching her muttering a pair of expletives at herself before Williams took a 4-1 lead.

Williams wrapped up the opening set in little more than half an hour but Azarenka seized momentum in the second frame, breaking the third seed’s serve with a pair of backhand winners from the baseline to take a 3-2 lead.

Playing her first Grand Slam semifinal in seven years, Azarenka got the better of Williams in some explosive exchanges of power-hitting while her serve also saw major improvement.

The 31-year-old took the set to force a decider after winning nearly 75% of her first-serve points and committing just one unforced error.

The twice Australian Open champion kept up the pressure in the third set and looked to be in a deep meditative state as Williams had her ankle taped, not even reacting as an insect landed on the bridge of her nose as she waited to resume the match.

Azarenka then sealed her place in the final with an ace. 

Reuters

Azarenka makes it three mothers in quarters

Belarusian former world No 1 fights back to set up a last-eight date with Elise Mertens
Sport
2 days ago

Osaka restores order after champions exit US Open

Japan's No1 keeps her cool on a dramatic day at Flushing Meadows
Sport
3 days ago

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open

With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal absent and no other Grand Slam champions left in the draw, a first-time tennis major champion will be crowned
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Unemployed Hunt in the dark, but open to offers
Sport / Soccer
2.
Squash fear of Downs, Celtic coach urges his ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Real out to retain title, with the same players
Sport / Soccer
4.
McKenzie back to coach SA batters
Sport / Cricket
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf management for a new age ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

It is never over against Serena, says Azarenka

Sport / Other Sport

Lack of fans no bar for Serena in straight-sets win at US Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.