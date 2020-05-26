This day in history: Last-minute glory for Arsenal and Man United

May 26 1989: Arsenal celebrate winning the First Division title after a 2-0 win over fellow title contenders Liverpool at Anfield on the last day of the 1988-89 season.

Victory ended Arsenal’s 18-year wait to be crowned champions as they lifted the trophy having scored more goals than second-placed Liverpool, after both teams finished on 76 points and an identical goal difference of 37. Michael Thomas scored Arsenal’s decisive second goal in the final minute of the match to seal the title for the Gunners.

May 26 1999: Manchester United’s players celebrate with the European Cup after their dramatic 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the final at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Alex Ferguson’s side, who had already won the FA Cup and Premier League, were trailing the German side in the final after Mario Basler’s early goal. But substitute Teddy Sheringham scored an equaliser in the 90th minute to reignite their hopes of a historic treble. With extra-time approaching he rose at the near post to head on a corner and set up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a stunning winner.

May 26 1999: New York Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry is charged in a court in Tampa. He pleaded no contest to charges of cocaine possession and solicitation for prostitution and was sentenced to 18 months probation and community service.

Strawberry, once touted as a future superstar, had his career sidetracked by substance abuse problems and was arrested on April 14 that year after trying to solicit sex from an undercover policewoman. During a search police found three-tenths of a gram of cocaine powder in Strawberry’s wallet.

May 26 2011: Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after sealing a 2-0 victory over Germany’s FCC Turbine Potsdam in the Women’s Champions League final at Craven Cottage, London.

The victory, thanks to goals from Wendie Renard and Lara Dickenmann, was sweet revenge for the French side, who were beaten 7-6 on penalties by Potsdam in the title clash the previous season.

May 26 2018: Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their second goal in a 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool. Bale’s brace and errors by Liverpool keeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a third straight title in the competition.

Bale came on just past the hour with the score at 1-1 and after three minutes produced a bicycle kick finish and netted again with a speculative long-range effort that somehow went through the hands of the unfortunate Karius.

The German keeper had earlier handed Real a 51st-minute lead when he threw the ball straight at striker Karim Benzema and the ball rolled into the unguarded net off the Frenchman’s leg.

May 26 2019: Russia’s Anastasia Potapova celebrates defeating Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier in the first round of the French Open.

Defeat meant Kerber’s campaign to complete a career slam was cut short but that came as no surprise considering the former world No 1 was playing on her least favourite surface.

Kerber had entered two clay-court events — in Stuttgart and Madrid — before arriving in Paris, winning one match at each. An ankle injury meant she had aborted her Madrid Open challenge without hitting a ball in her second-round match.

May 26 2019: Drivers observe a minute’s silence in tribute to late Formula One legend Niki Lauda at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Triple world champion Lauda, regarded as one of the finest racers in motor racing history and who later became a successful airline entrepreneur, had died six days earlier aged 70.

Lewis Hamilton withstood lap after lap of intense pressure on worn tyres to win a nail-biting race in a triumphant tribute to Lauda. “I was fighting with the spirit of Niki. “I know he’ll be looking down and taking his hat off,” Hamilton said.

May 26 2019: US President Donald Trump presents the President’s Cup trophy to rising Japanese wrestler Asanoyama, who won a 15-day Summer Grand Sumo tournament at the Kokugikan sumo venue in Tokyo.

“I’ve always wanted to see sumo wrestling, so that was really great,” Trump, the first US president to watch sumo in the sport’s homeland, said. Trump, who was on a four-day visit to Japan, had earlier played golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

