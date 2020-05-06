Sport / Other Sport

Run the Cape Town Marathon wherever you are in the world

An app will inform athletes where they would be in the city based on the distance they have covered

06 May 2020 - 14:45 David Isaacson
Picture: CHRIS VAN LENNEP/123RF
Picture: CHRIS VAN LENNEP/123RF

The Cape Town Marathon (CTM) is going virtual in an attempt to combat the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis.

Organisers told a digital media conference on Wednesday they do not yet know if the physical race on October 18 will be able to go ahead as planned.

An app will allow runners worldwide to take part in the race on October 18‚ sharing in the regular pre-start activities, including the anthem‚ and then being told where they would be in Cape Town depending on the distance they have covered.

Runners will be able to start at 6.30am their time — whether they are in Hawaii or New Zealand — and will have seven hours to complete the course.

The peace runs, which are over 5km and 10km, will also be catered for on the virtual format‚ but not the trail runs.

CTM race director Renée Jordaan said it will cost South Africans R180 to enter the virtual marathon. Licensed local runners must pay R335 to enter the actual marathon.

“We are excited to introduce this digital offering‚” CTM chair Francois Pienaar said‚ explaining they anticipate that international travel will not yet be possible by October.

“The app will track participants as if they are running the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon route — whether they find themselves in New York‚ Naples or Knysna — making this a virtual race like no other,” he said.

“I am certain that having a race on the horizon will give athletes a tangible goal to work towards‚ and the extra motivation needed to maintain their training within the parameters of the lockdown levels they may find themselves in,” Pienaar said.

Sanlam CEO of brand Sydney Mbhele said the sponsorship has been renewed for three more years‚ starting with the virtual edition of the race.

SA road runners are in dire straits, says Hendrick Ramaala

Most athletes rely on prize money for income, so some face destitution because there are no races
Sport
3 weeks ago

We will prevail over Covid-19, says marathon man Eliud Kipchoge

Kenyan athlete confident that he will be even stronger for the Olympic Games in 2021
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Two resign from Gauteng cricket board in protest ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
The strange reasoning behind keeping golf courses ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Why Graeme Souness is regarded as a god in parts ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Boks lose performance coach Aled Walters
Sport / Rugby
5.
Kookaburra cooks up new way to shine cricket ball
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

SA road runners are in dire straits, says Hendrick Ramaala

Sport

Comrades champion Mothibi runs out of road

Sport

Comrades sets date for decision on 2020 down run

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.