Africa must not let disputes with foreign investors undermine its Covid-19 response

However, the ISDS system is riddled with inconsistencies, lack of transparency and costs. It is therefore essential that African states take urgent precautionary measures to ward off this unnecessary burden. One such step could be calling for suspension of ISDS on all Covid-19 related measures on multilateral platforms.

SA has already seen how ISDS can be used to limit the government’s policy space, especially in times of crisis. The BEE programme is an example of a crucial development agenda meant to address some of the economic damage and entrenched inequalities wrought by apartheid. The BEE programme is embedded in key laws, such as the 2004 Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA). Yet it soon faced legal challenges, with Italian investors initiating an ISDS claim for the policy action, alleging it affected their mining rights.

Other African states have also been proactive in addressing the risk from ISDS given their own experiences. In 2018 Tanzania undertook reforms to limit the use of international arbitration to resolve disputes under public-private partnership contracts in its Public-Private Partnership Act, and more broadly in the natural resources sector. Other countries in the region are following suit, reforming their model investment treaties due to the risks posed by these agreements.

Countries will continue to grapple with the direct and indirect effects of Covid-19 for months and years to come. The UN Economic Commission for Africa estimates that 27-million people could be pushed into extreme poverty in the region, while several countries will default on debt payments. African finance ministers have already called for the urgent release of $100bn, of which $44bn would go towards debt relief for all African countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Group of 20 (G20) have since pledged support and the suspension of debt repayments.

In light of these pressing challenges, African states must be prepared for the imminent threat of ISDS claims to undermine these emergency measures and responses. Examples of this risk are already emerging in other parts of the world. The Peruvian government was recently cautioned against measures it intended to take in its efforts to ease the movement of essential goods and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government aimed to waive toll fees, but media reports indicate that concessionaires could bring ISDS claims over unilateral changes to their contracts.

African states should urgently call for the suspension of investor-state arbitration for all Covid-19-related measures, and urge others to do the same. State resources and global financial support should be focused on public health systems, restoring economic health and managing related crises, not defending perverse claims made in times of a global pandemic.

• Maina is law adviser: agriculture & investment, with the International Institute for Sustainable Development.