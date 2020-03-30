Sport

We will prevail over Covid-19, says marathon man Eliud Kipchoge

Kenyan athlete confident that he will be even stronger for the Olympic Games in 2021

30 March 2020 - 15:58 Omar Mohammed and Tim Hart
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Nairobi/London — Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s greatest marathon man, said his first reaction was shock when he heard at home in Kenya that the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That shock soon gave way to disappointment — but then defiance. “We will win this fight against the Covid-19,” the barrier-breaking Kenyan, widely considered the world’s finest runner, said in an interview with Reuters.

And the man who in 2019  became the first to run a marathon in under two hours confirmed he can see himself refreshed and ready to defend his marathon title in a rearranged Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

For the moment, though, the 35-year-old insists his concern is to care for his family at their home in Eldoret. “I am totally concentrating on my safety, I am totally concentrating on the safety of the whole family,” he said. “The virus has really hit us in a hard way. That’s why you need to focus.”

Kipchoge explained he had been relaxing at home when he heard of the Tokyo postponement.

“I was a little shocked and I had to go back, just to think more. I think and then I said: ‘It’s not a bad idea to actually postpone.’ You know the Olympic Games is whereby everybody wants to participate ... it’s in the dreams of every sportsman in this world.”

Kipchoge says a delayed Olympics could actually benefit his title defence. “It’s a great time for us to go back, train again and we will come back with a lot of energy,” he said.

The pandemic has led to the postponement or cancellation of sporting events around the world, including April’s London Marathon, which was scheduled to be Kipchoge’s first outing since October’s landmark 1hr 59 min 40 sec run in Vienna.

Even though the run in Austria did not count as a world record because of the special conditions, the feat captured the world’s imagination and brought Kipchoge a new level of fame.

London had promised the mouth-watering prospect of a head-to-head with Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, the other sub-2.02 marathoner, but Kipchoge said he was yet to think too far ahead about competing in the rescheduled race on October 4.

Kenya has confirmed 42 coronavirus cases, including one fatality, with the country having imposed restrictive measures to arrest the spread of the disease.

It even affects their brilliant runners. Kipchoge misses the camaraderie of running with his teammates, hanging out with them afterwards and telling stories.

“It’s hard to run alone. When you have people around, the pace is OK, you just talk when you are running. You enjoy the run,” said Kipchoge, who hopes to resume serious training by May.

Asked whether the Olympics could be his last race, Kipchoge said it was too early to say.

“I am seeing myself still running again in 2021,” he said. “Let the year ahead [come] first, we will make a big decision after the year ends.”

In the meantime, Kipchoge has enjoyed spending time with his wife, Grace, and their three children, reading, visiting his farm and respecting government instructions about staying home as much as possible.

“Have some steps to run on, just let us keep fit. Read some newspapers, be with the family, watch good movies together,” is his message to other athletes.

“Together within a couple of months to come, this Covid-19 will go away.

“My priority No 1 is to get the virus away, come back with one mind, one thinking, one line of actually standing and competing.” 

Reuters

