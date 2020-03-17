Comrades sets date for decision on 2020 down run

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday, prohibiting gatherings of 100 or more people. The Comrades Marathon attracts more than 15‚000 athletes and involves scores of volunteers and officials.

Athletics SA decided to postpone with immediate effect all athletics events at all levels for 30 days‚ but the Comrades Marathon falls significantly outside the time frame. SA’s other big marathon‚ the Two Oceans Marathon scheduled to be run in Cape Town on April 11‚ has already been cancelled.

CMA chair Cheryl Winn said members will be monitoring events with the view of postponing the race to a later date in 2020. “With nearly three months to go to Comrades 2020‚ the CMA board has decided that it is premature to postpone this year’s Comrades Marathon‚” Winn said.