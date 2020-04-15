SA cyclists upbeat about Tour de France reschedule

“I’m really excited about the news from ASO that the Tour de France will take place,” said Doug Ryder, principal and founder of Team NTT, the only SA-registered team competing in the World Tour. “Things can change at any time, but that they have put a stake in the ground to say that it will take place is great.”

Ryder and many other teams rely on the coverage garnered from the Tour to give their sponsors the exposure that keeps the money flowing in and the team going.

After a rocky 2019 and restructuring ahead of this season, Ryder’s team began 2020 in fine form with six wins and have been looking to rediscover the streak that has seen them win seven stages in their five Tours to date.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard this year in the preseason to build up for an incredible 2020,” said Ryder. “We have started really well, but this pandemic — which is incredibly sad, and has taken the world by storm — stymied that. Our team has been working hard and is focused for the restart of the season.”

Impey, who rides for the Australian Mitchelton-Scott team, has been bunkered down in his European base of Girona, Spain, with his family as the pandemic swept through that country. He and his teammates had to take a pay cut, with all racing suspended, and the South African has been trying to keep his fitness up to speed on his indoor trainer in his garage with cycling on the roads banned by authorities.

Having seen the devastation the coronavirus has racked in Spain, Impey is cautiously hopeful the Tour will go ahead. As the first South African to wear yellow at the Tour back in 2013, he has developed an affinity with the race. He believes it will take at least a month or two for riders to get up to full Tour fitness.

“That they have put a line in the sand and named a date that looks quite achievable in these times. It might seem a long time away, but they have also given the riders a chance to prepare themselves as well. You can’t expect riders to come out of a straight quarantine, training in their garage and then race at the Tour de France. It’s a wise decision,” said Impey.

“Things can change. I am holding thumbs that it will happen. If cycling loses the Tour de France this year it is going to be very difficult for a number of teams to survive. The impact and exposure the Tour gives our sponsors is huge. Changing the dates has given a lot of hope.”

Impey’s fellow South Africans and Tour veterans, Louis Meintjes and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, who are in the running to be part of the NTT Tour team, also expressed hope that the race would go ahead.

From Andorra, Meintjes, who finished eighth at the Tour in 2016 and 2017, said: “I just really hope it stays as a concrete date. I hope it is a day I can plan and train for. There is still a lot of time. The Tour de France is critical for cycling as a sport,” said Janse van Rensburg, who is at home in Pretoria. “It’s great news that the organisers are still looking for solutions.”

The Tour will follow the route announced in October, beginning in Nice in the south and ending, as always, in Paris.