Ashwell Prince hits out at Cricket SA’s domestic plans

Former Proteas middle-order batsman Ashwell Prince has strongly criticised Cricket SA’s recently announced playing structure in which its six franchise teams will be placed in two three-team groups for its domestic competitions next season.

The Cape Cobras coach‚ who played 66 Tests for SA and scored 3,665 runs at an average of 41.64‚ said he is not convinced of the group structure and that the 12-province playing format is “the best way to go” for SA cricket.

“I know people are against opening it up and going back to the 12 provinces‚ and I know people have their reasons for that‚ but I am a firm believer that [the 12-provinces structure] is the way to go‚” Prince told reporters in a Zoom media briefing.

He was referring to the announcement by Cricket SA on March 25 of changes to the domestic playing structure.

Due to the changed structures, the four-day competition, which lacks a sponsor, will consist of two groups of three teams each. The same will apply to the Momentum One-Day Cup. The teams will play home and away fixtures against the other two teams in their group.

This will give each franchise a minimum of seven matches while the two group winners will have an eighth game when they play off for the title.

But Prince is convinced the 12-province structure is a better arrangement for the growth of the game.

Prince said Cricket SA should adopt a particular domestic playing structure and stick to it.

“The sooner we come to agree on a playing structure that is going to be around for the next 10 to 20 years the better.”

“I know these decisions are based on finances but I am a big fan of opening it up to more people to play‚” Prince said.

He had advice to those who believe the 12-province structure will dilute the quality of competition.

“Having played cricket around the world‚ especially in England and SA before the franchise system‚ I know it [the 12-province structure] works‚” Prince said.