FNB Stadium battling to stay afloat

Stadium Management SA are scrambling to minimise losses that could see FNB Stadium lose millions of rand in 2020 with professional football and events grinding to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaizer Chiefs are the anchor football tenant of FNB‚ the 94‚000-seat 2010 World Cup venue, which is the fourth-largest football stadium in the world.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) football is in limbo with the 2019/2020 season is suspended since March 16 and the national lockdown in response to the viral outbreak in SA.

Stadium Management SA‚ which oversees FNB‚ relies on big events to supplement the income from the stadium and to balance the books. But all scheduled events, including two big Easter church gatherings this past weekend‚ have been cancelled until July 15.

“I can’t tell you at the moment what the losses will be [for FNB Stadium]‚” Stadium Management SA MD Bertie Grobbelaar said. “But that we are losing money — yes‚ we are at a rate of knots.

“The difference to the other stadiums is that they get supported by the municipalities. Our agreement with the city is that we manage the stadium and are responsible for the upkeep. We are responsible for the stadium to balance the books.

“There are some big ticket items — like if the roof goes — that the city would pay for. It’s the only stadium management company on that deal‚ and everything’s ground to a halt now.

“So what we’re currently busy with is planning on assumptions. All the event categorisations have been withdrawn‚ and [it] is most probably until July 15, [when] they will only consider events, dependent on government regulations.”