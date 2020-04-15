Sport

FNB Stadium battling to stay afloat

Big moneyspinning events cancelled due to Covid-19 at landmark 94‚000-seater home of Kaizer Chiefs

15 April 2020 - 17:06 Marc Strydom
FNB stadium in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS
FNB stadium in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS

Stadium Management SA are scrambling to minimise losses that could see FNB Stadium lose millions of rand in 2020 with professional football and events grinding to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaizer Chiefs are the anchor football tenant of FNB‚ the 94‚000-seat 2010 World Cup venue, which is the fourth-largest football stadium in the world.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) football is in limbo with the 2019/2020 season is suspended since March 16 and the national lockdown in response to the viral  outbreak in SA.

Stadium Management SA‚ which oversees FNB‚ relies on big events to supplement the income from the stadium and to balance the books. But all  scheduled events, including two big Easter church gatherings this past weekend‚ have been cancelled until July 15.

“I can’t tell you at the moment what the losses will be [for FNB Stadium]‚” Stadium Management SA MD Bertie Grobbelaar said. “But that we are losing money — yes‚ we are at a rate of knots.

“The difference to the other stadiums is that they get supported by the municipalities. Our agreement with the city is that we manage the stadium and are responsible for the upkeep. We are responsible for the stadium to balance the books.

“There are some big ticket items — like if the roof goes — that the city would pay for. It’s the only stadium management company on that deal‚ and everything’s ground to a halt now.

“So what we’re currently busy with is planning on assumptions. All the event categorisations have been withdrawn‚ and [it] is most probably until July 15, [when] they will only consider events, dependent on government regulations.”

The day Lennox Lewis paid tribute to the Ellis Park disaster victims

Boxer’s condolences and India’s clinching of one-day series against England feature on this day in history
Sport
1 day ago

German stadiums could be empty for 18 months

Football league to consider whether games can resume in May behind closed doors
Sport
1 day ago

A month makes all the difference in European football

Nobody knows when sport can restart behind closed doors, let alone before paying crowds
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
SA road runners are in dire straits, says ...
Sport
2.
The day Lennox Lewis paid tribute to the Ellis ...
Sport
3.
AB might return if World Cup put off to 2021
Sport / Cricket
4.
Agustin Pichot wants to give emerging nations ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
German stadiums could be empty for 18 months
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

This day in history ... tennis great Bjorn Borg bows out, Ryan Giggs tears ...

Sport

Japan counts the many costs of the delayed Olympics

World

Most athletes welcome Olympics moving to 2021 due to Covid-19

World

Three bidders vie to emblazon their name on Cape Town Stadium

Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.