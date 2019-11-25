George Coetzee, Justin Harding and Brandon Stone join Mauritius Open field

European Tour champions George Coetzee, Justin Harding and Brandon Stone have added their names to an already strong field for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at the Heritage Golf Club on the Indian Ocean island from December 5-8.

The trio of South Africans join a field including major winner Paul Lawrie, Ryder Cup stars Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Pieters and Edoardo Molinari, former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Shubhankar Sharma, and top amateurs Matthias Schmid and Pierre Pellegrin.

Coetzee returns to the island as a four-time European Tour champion and the winner of the inaugural Mauritius Open in 2015. The South African is seeking to win a European Tour event twice for the second time in his career after he won the Tshwane Open in 2015 and 2018. He recently claimed his 10th Sunshine Tour title when he won the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final at the beginning of November.

“I’m in a good space now and playing well. I’m looking forward to the summer season and hopefully my golf will be good. It’s an exciting time for me,” he said.

Harding, ranked 23rd on the Race to Dubai, made his breakthrough on the European Tour in 2019 with his victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, his fifth victory in 12 months wherein he also won on the Asian Tour and Sunshine Tour and broke into the top 50 on the world rankings for the first time in his career.

Stone heads to Mauritius as a three-time European Tour champion, including his Rolex Series victory in the 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Korean professional Taehee Lee will be among those leading the Asian Tour challenge in this tournament as the highest ranked player on the Asian Tour’s Habitat for Humanity Standings in fourth place.

The €1m tournament is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2019 as a leading tri-sanctioned tournament between the European Tour, Asian Tour and Sunshine Tour.