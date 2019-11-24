Spain’s Jon Rahm holds off Tommy Fleetwood for double Dubai delight

Bengaluru — Spain’s Jon Rahm claimed the Race to Dubai title on Sunday after he held off fellow contender Tommy Fleetwood to secure a one-shot victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm opened up a six-shot advantage after seven holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates before Fleetwood made a late charge, finishing with a final round 65 to set the clubhouse target at 18-under.

Needing a birdie at the final hole to beat Fleetwood’s mark, Rahm produced a sublime bunker shot to within three feet before rolling home to secure the Harry Vardon Trophy. The 25-year-old Rahm became the second Spaniard after the late Seve Ballesteros to win the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai crown or its predecessor, the Order of Merit.