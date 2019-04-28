Dominic Thiem sweeps past Medvedev for ATP Barcelona title

He has now reinforced his claim for a possible French Open title after losing the Paris final a year ago to Nadal. Thiem needed just 73 minutes to earn victory over his seventh-seeded Russian opponent, who needed treatment on his shoulder late in the first set.

The Austrian got off to a slow start, losing his first serve, but made up for lost time by breaking Medvedev twice in the first set before completely dominating the second.

“I had troubles at the start,” Thiem said. “My slice was not working and he does not miss.

“My slice got better but I had to turn defence into offence, that was my only chance. He’s difficult to play, dangerous from the baseline.

“There were a lot of long, tough rallies in the first set, I’m really happy I made it.”

Thiem will now have a few days off before the start of the next big date on the pre-Roland Garros calendar, the Madrid Masters.

The Austrian now owns 13 ATP titles and nine on clay, his favourite surface.

AFP