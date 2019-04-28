Sport / Other Sport

tennis

Dominic Thiem sweeps past Medvedev for ATP Barcelona title

28 April 2019 - 18:59 Agency Staff
Austria's Dominic Thiem (left) poses with his trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour Barcelona Open final tennis match in Barcelona, Spain, April 28 2019. Picture: PAUL BARRENA / AFP
Austria's Dominic Thiem (left) poses with his trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour Barcelona Open final tennis match in Barcelona, Spain, April 28 2019. Picture: PAUL BARRENA / AFP

Barcelona — Dominic Thiem overpowered Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-0 on Sunday to win the Barcelona Open title, boosting his credentials as a potential Roland Garros champion.

A day after knocking out 11-time Barcelona winner Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, the third-seeded Austrian claimed his second title in four events after beating Roger Federer at Indian Wells in March. He is also the first Austrian to take the Barcelona title since Thomas Muster in 1996.

“It’s such an honour to win here, only the biggest champions have done it,” said 25-year-old Thiem. “I’m so happy and proud to join Muster here, now my name is on the trophy.”

Thiem hoisted the weighty 13kg golden trophy in triumph in front of a full stadium on a cloudy, chilly day.

He has now reinforced his claim for a possible French Open title after losing the Paris final a year ago to Nadal. Thiem needed just 73 minutes to earn victory over his seventh-seeded Russian opponent, who needed treatment on his shoulder late in the first set.

The Austrian got off to a slow start, losing his first serve, but made up for lost time by breaking Medvedev twice in the first set before completely dominating the second.

“I had troubles at the start,” Thiem said. “My slice was not working and he does not miss.

“My slice got better but I had to turn defence into offence, that was my only chance. He’s difficult to play, dangerous from the baseline.

“There were a lot of long, tough rallies in the first set, I’m really happy I made it.”

Thiem will now have a few days off before the start of the next big date on the pre-Roland Garros calendar, the Madrid Masters.

The Austrian now owns 13 ATP titles and nine on clay, his favourite surface. 

AFP

Naomi Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart opener

Victory ensures the Grand Slam champion will hold on to the WTA top spot for at least another week
Sport
3 days ago

Rafael Nadal enters the unknown in Monte Carlo

The Spaniard is hesitant to even rate his chances as he gets set to face Roberto Bautista Agut at Monte Carlo Masters
Sport
1 week ago

Perth, Sydney and Brisbane to host inaugural ATP Cup

The new tournament, in which $22m in prize money will be up for grabs, signals the end of the Hopman Cup
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Naomi Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart opener

Sport / Other Sport

Bautista Agut shocks Novak Djokovic to reach Miami quarter-finals

Sport / Other Sport

Ahead of retirement, David Ferrer stuns No 3 Zverev in Miami

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.