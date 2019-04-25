Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart opener

Victory ensures the Grand Slam champion will hold on to the WTA top spot for at least another week

25 April 2019 - 21:39 Agency Staff
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 25 2019. Picture: DANIEL KOPATSCH/GETTY IMAGES
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 25 2019. Picture: DANIEL KOPATSCH/GETTY IMAGES

Stuttgart — World No 1 Naomi Osaka beat Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-3 in her first clay-court match of the season in Stuttgart on Thursday.

US and Australian Open champion Osaka, who lost to Taiwanese veteran Hsieh in Miami in March, secured a place in the quarterfinals against Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Osaka, 21, broke Hsieh three times in total to beat her for the second time in three attempts in 2019, having also defeated her on the way to lifting the title in Melbourne.

“She’s a tricky opponent. You never know what she’s going to do,” said Osaka who needed 84 minutes to dispatch the unconventional Hsieh, a win that ensures she will hold on to top spot for at least another week.

She is less than 200 points ahead of Simona Halep in the WTA rankings, although the Romanian pulled out of this week’s tournament with a hip injury.

Top-seed Osaka fought off the only two break points she faced, in a lengthy service hold for 2-all in the opening set, before breaking Hsieh in the following game. That was sufficient to wrap up the first set, and a Hsieh double-fault handed Osaka a break to start the second before she closed out victory with another service break.

The Japanese star arrived in Stuttgart, where she last played in Stuttgart as a qualifier in 2017, after suffering early exits in her last three tournaments.

“Definitely I’ve put a lot on pressure on myself and found it hard to deal with in the first few tournaments,” she said. “I’m really having fun now though.”

Osaka will meet Vekic, a 6-1 7-5 winner over Daria Kasatkina, for a spot in the last four, while Latvian seventh-seed Anastasija Sevastova defeated Germany’s Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-3.

AFP

Perth, Sydney and Brisbane to host inaugural ATP Cup

The new tournament, in which $22m in prize money will be up for grabs, signals the end of the Hopman Cup
Sport
4 weeks ago

Six of world’s top 10 women to play in Qatar Open

Simona Halep is now the top seed and the Romanian will be joined by the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova and Germany’s Angelique Kerber as the top ...
Sport
2 months ago

Osaka aims for a ‘Naomi Slam’ at Australian Open

New Aussie Open champion embraces pressure, not satisfied with back-to-back majors
Sport
2 months ago

Serena Williams outslugs top seed Simona Halep

The US tennis great is on top form and is the overwhelming favourite to win an eighth Australian title
Sport
3 months ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Rafael Nadal enters the unknown in Monte Carlo

Sport / Other Sport

Perth, Sydney and Brisbane to host inaugural ATP Cup

Sport / Other Sport

Bautista Agut shocks Novak Djokovic to reach Miami quarter-finals

Sport / Other Sport

Ahead of retirement, David Ferrer stuns No 3 Zverev in Miami

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.