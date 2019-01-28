Sport / Other Sport

Motivated Novak Djokovic sets sights on Federer record

After demolishing Nadal in the Australian Open final, the Serb moves up to third on the list of grand slam title winners

28 January 2019 - 05:04 Sudipto Ganguly
Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Picture: REUTERS
Melbourne — Novak Djokovic underwent surgery to fix an elbow problem 12 months ago and in the process seems to have also eradicated any remaining glitches in his game, handing out a mauling to Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

With his record seventh crown at Melbourne Park, Djokovic moved ahead of Pete Sampras to third on the men’s list of most grand slam titles (15) and probably more poignantly just two behind Nadal.

Roger Federer is still out in front with 20 and the debate on the sport’s greatest player has mostly centred on the Swiss master and the Spaniard. But Djokovic has most certainly thrown his hat into that ring and the mark remains a motivation for him.

“Of course it motivates me,” said Djokovic, who earlier posed with his trophy for “the most beautiful and the most expensive” photograph of the night with four Australian tennis greats including Rod Laver and Roy Emerson.

“Playing grand slams, biggest ATP events, is my utmost priority in this season and in seasons to come. How many seasons are to come? I don’t know. I’m not trying to think too much in advance.

“I do want to definitely focus myself on continuing to improve my game and maintaining the overall well-being that I have, mental, physical, emotional, so I would be able to compete at such a high level for the years to come, and have a shot at eventually getting closer to Roger’s record. It’s still far.”

In their last meeting at Melbourne Park seven years ago, the Serb needed a record five hours and 53 minutes to beat Nadal in the title clash in a match regarded as a classic. On Sunday, he needed little more than a couple of hours to clinch his 15th grand slam trophy and third in succession after winning Wimbledon and the US Open. The victory also tied his career grand slam final meetings against Nadal at 4-4.

The biggest challenge for Djokovic this year will come at the French Open once again from Nadal, where the 32-year-old has won a record 11 titles.

“I have to work on my game, my claycourt game, a bit more, more specifically than I have in the last season,” said Djokovic, who completed his first ‘Nole Slam’ in 2015-16. “I am already playing better. But, I mean, clay specifically in order to have a chance and shot at the title. The ultimate challenge there is to win against Nadal.”

The 31-year-old played like a man possessed as those at the packed Rod Laver Arena, which showed strong support for Nadal, were left shaking their heads in disbelief at his utter dominance. Djokovic had five breaks of serve while conceding only a single break point against an opponent, who was yet to lose a set en route to the final. He committed nine unforced errors while hitting 34 winners, often under pressure and off balance. That was after giving away only five unforced errors in his semifinal thrashing of Lucas Pouille.

“Back-to-back semifinals and finals, I think I made 15 unforced errors in total in two matches,” he said. “It’s quite pleasantly surprising to myself, as well, even though I always believe I can play this way, visualise myself playing this way. “At this level, as I said, under the circumstances, it was truly a perfect match.”
Reuters

Australia's heatwave halts tennis and has firefighters on alert

Fire officials set the danger rating to ‘extreme’ as the temperature is expected to reach 44°C
World
2 days ago

Nadal ‘didn’t expect’ stunning run to Australian Open final after injury

The Spaniard was in devastating form as he dumped rising star Tsitsipas in the semifinal
Sport
3 days ago

Serena Williams outslugs top seed Simona Halep

The US tennis great is on top form and is the overwhelming favourite to win an eighth Australian title
Sport
6 days ago

Ruthless Nadal cruises into Australian Open semis

The Spaniard's match against American Frances Tiafoe, who turned 21 on Sunday, was billed as an intriguing clash of generations
Sport
5 days ago

Karolina Pliskova wins the ‘head’ game against Serena

The Czech completes an epic comeback win to reach her first Australian Open semifinals
Sport
4 days ago

