Australia's heatwave halts tennis and has firefighters on alert

Melbourne — Scorching temperatures suspended play at the Australian Open tennis grand slam in Melbourne on Friday, expected to be the hottest day in a decade, as a week-long heatwave brought power outages and left streets bare in the business district.

Firefighters went on alert as the mercury crept towards an expected maximum of 44°C, the highest since Black Saturday bushfires in 2009 that killed about 180 people in the south-eastern state of Victoria.

“Glam Slam and Australian Tennis Championships matches have been suspended on all outside courts at Melbourne Park and Albert Reserve,” tournament organisers said on social media.

It was the second day heat affected play, after the roof at the Rod Laver arena was closed on Thursday for the women’s semi-finals match. But the blistering heat did not stop the world number four, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, from taking to the practice courts early, ahead of Saturday’s women’s final, where she faces the world number six, the Czech Petra Kvitova.

Crowds were only expected to gather later in the day for the men’s semi-finals between world number one Novak Djokovic, and Lucas Pouille of France, ranked 31.

Fire officials in the state’s north set the danger rating to “extreme” while bushfires raging out of control around eastern Timbarra prompted an emergency warning to campers. In the southern island state of Tasmania, officials issued eight emergency warnings.

“We’ve got a lot of fire in the landscape,” state fire official Andrew McGuinness told broadcaster ABC. “Some of those fires are quite large. And already, we’re seeing quite nasty fire weather conditions.”

In Victoria, home to 4-million people, rolling power outages of two hours each could hit about 60,000 homes, after blackouts on Thursday in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, which saw temperatures hit 46.2°C, surpassing a record set in 1939.