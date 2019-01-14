Seventh heaven beckons for Federer and Djokovic at Open

Melbourne — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both gunning for a record seventh Australian Open crown from Monday, but Andy Murray will make his last appearance in Melbourne as the era of the "Big Four" draws to

a close.

No1 Djokovic and the third seeded Federer face a stern challenge from the likes of the youthful Alexander Zverev, seeded four, who is still looking for a first Major to cement his place as torch-bearer for the next generation.

Murray dropped a bombshell, breaking down at a media conference as he revealed chronic hip pain means he will retire after Wimbledon — if he can carry on that long.

And question marks remain over the fitness of world No2 Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of his Brisbane warm-up but arrived in Melbourne professing he is "fully fit".

It all means the era of the "Big Four" is almost over after a season in which Federer — who opens his title defence against Denis Istomin on Monday — rolled back the years on Rod Laver Arena to lift an emotional 20th Grand Slam.

It put him on a par with 6the other six-time Australian Open winners, Djokovic and Roy Emerson — although the Australian great’s victories all came before the Open era. By contrast, the 31-year-old Djokovic endured a miserable early Melbourne exit in 2018, followed by elbow surgery and a string of disappointing results that saw him drop outside the top 20.