Djokovic is back on top as vets refuse to let go

The eagerly awaited return of Serena Williams to the women’s game after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017 failed to deliver a recordequalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, although she was tantalisingly close.

It is not the majestic tennis she played en route to the Wimbledon and US Open finals that will be remembered, but her controversial Flushing Meadows showdown against Japan’s Naomi Osaka and the fall-out and allegations of sexism.

In one of the most infamous matches played in the New York cauldron, Williams raged after being given a code violation for “off-court coaching” in the second set, got a point penalty for angrily smashing a racquet and was docked a game for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a “liar”.

Osaka, who has since turned 21, stayed calm in the bedlam to beat her childhood idol but was reduced to tears as the crowd booed during the post-match presentations, angry at the perceived unfair treatment of the queen of women’s tennis.

Patience paid off for two of the WTA’s ultimate battlers. Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep to win the Australian Open and claim her first Grand Slam title, at the 43rd attempt.

Halep became the first Romanian to win a Grand Slam title for 40 years as she beat American Sloane Stephens at Roland Garros. She had lost her previous three finals, including the year before in Paris from a winning position, but after losing the first set against Stephens roared back to claim the most popular victory of the year.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber ripped up the script at Wimbledon. Williams had looked unstoppable during a blazing fortnight on the All England Club lawns and was the favourite to claim an eighth singles title there, but an inspired Kerber dropped just six games to become the first German woman to win the title since Steffi Graf in 1996.

That final was controversially played after the conclusion of the men’s semi between Djokovic and Nadal, itself delayed by South African Kevin Anderson’s epic, six-hour-36-minute defeat of American John Isner, 26-24 in the deciding set.

Djokovic took brutal advantage of a fatigued Anderson in the final. Wimbledon called time on “never-ending ” matches, announcing that from 2019 tiebreaks would be played at 12-12 in the decider.

Wimbledon lit the blue touch-paper for Djokovic, who had entered the Championships seeded 12 after slipping to his lowest ranking since 2006.

After ending a two-year Grand Slam drought he went 28-3 for the rest of the year, including winning 16 consecutive sets to march to the US Open title, where he beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final.

That took him level on 14 Grand Slams with Pete Sampras and hunting Nadal (17) and Federer (20) on the all-time list.

Young guns such as Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov are expected to chip away at the old order in 2019 but the changing of the guard is happening at a glacial pace.

Time has, however, caught up with the 118-year-old Davis Cup. The 2018 final, won by Croatia, was the last before a controversial revamp kicks in after sweeping changes were voted in by the International Tennis Federation.

Next November in Madrid, 18 nations will contest a Soccer World Cup-style climax to the event.

