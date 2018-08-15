Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine are among 20 South Africans picked for the 74-strong African team to compete in the Continental Cup in the Czech Republic on September 8 and 9.

Selection was based on performances at the African championships in Nigeria. Of the 20‚ only five are women.

Semenya will have the busiest time at the meeting‚ being slated for the 400m‚ 800m and the 4x400m relay. She is the only South African in the women’s 4x400m relay. But the men’s 4x100m team is all South African‚ starring Simbine and Ncincilili Titi‚ the 100m and 200m African champions‚ with Simon Magakwe‚ Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus. They won the African crown in 38.25sec‚ which was 0.01sec off the national record the team set finishing second at the Commonwealth Games.

Ruswahl Samaai‚ who beat world champion Luvo Manyonga in Nigeria‚ will compete in the long jump.

TimesLIVE