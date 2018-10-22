Danielle Kang keeps her nerve to take title

Shanghai — American Danielle Kang overcame flailing nerves to fire a three under par 69 in the final round and claim the inaugural LPGA Shanghai title by two strokes on Sunday.

Kang, who started the final day a shot off the lead, failed to make any gains on the front nine and dropped a shot at the par-five fourth hole.

But the 26-year-old recovered with four birdies after the turn to finish 13 under overall at a breezy and overcast Qizhong Garden Golf Club, fending off a late charge by New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who carded the day’s lowest score of 66.

Ko, who mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey, finished tied for second at 11 under in a group of seven players that included American Brittany Altomare, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and overnight co-leader Kim Sei-young of South Korea.

Kang, ranked 29 in the world, added the Shanghai title to the Women’s PGA Championship crown she lifted in 2017.

She later admitted to having a "temper tantrum" after a sluggish front nine and credited her caddie for a remarkable turnaround. "He told me to go off to the side and we did. Hit the bag, do whatever you need to do to let your anger out and start a new nine. I did." Reuters