Danielle Kang keeps her nerve to take title

22 October 2018 - 10:13 Hardik Vyas
Picture: ISTOCK
Shanghai — American Danielle Kang overcame flailing nerves to fire a three under par 69 in the final round and claim the inaugural LPGA Shanghai title by two strokes on Sunday.

Kang, who started the final day a shot off the lead, failed to make any gains on the front nine and dropped a shot at the par-five fourth hole.

But the 26-year-old recovered with four birdies after the turn to finish 13 under overall at a breezy and overcast Qizhong Garden Golf Club, fending off a late charge by New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who carded the day’s lowest score of 66.

Ko, who mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey, finished tied for second at 11 under in a group of seven players that included American Brittany Altomare, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and overnight co-leader Kim Sei-young of South Korea.

Kang, ranked 29 in the world, added the Shanghai title to the Women’s PGA Championship crown she lifted in 2017.

She later admitted to having a "temper tantrum" after a sluggish front nine and credited her caddie for a remarkable turnaround. "He told me to go off to the side and we did. Hit the bag, do whatever you need to do to let your anger out and start a new nine. I did." Reuters

Kirk holds off Ashleigh Buhai's challenge

The win was the third of Katherine Kirk’s career but her first since the 2010 Navistar LPGA Classic, a span of 152 starts
Sport
1 year ago

Top golfers blast an odd rule that lets viewers call the shots

Fowler says he was surprised the rule had not been changed long ago and one would be hardpressed finding any golfer who would say otherwise
Sport
1 year ago

