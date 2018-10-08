Sport / Other Sport

GOLF

Home favourites win LPGA title

08 October 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
The Korean team of Chun In-gee, IK Kim, Park Sung-hyun and Ryu So-yeon doubled their two-point overnight lead during the final day singles in the team golf event. Picture: ISTOCK
The Korean team of Chun In-gee, IK Kim, Park Sung-hyun and Ryu So-yeon doubled their two-point overnight lead during the final day singles in the team golf event. Picture: ISTOCK

Seoul — Top seeds South Korea delighted their home fans by holding off the US and England to win the LPGA International Crown in Incheon on Sunday.

The Korean team of Chun In-gee, IK Kim, Park Sung-hyun and Ryu So-yeon doubled their two-point overnight lead during the final day singles in the team golf event.

"We never feel nervous going into a Major, but we were nervous for a couple months before this," Ryu said about playing in front of the packed home galleries at the Jack Nicklaus Club.

Kim beat England’s Bronte Law 2 up and Chun overcame Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist on the final hole of a tense battle to secure the winning points.

Korea’s world No1, Park, lost 2 and 1 to Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, and Ryu halved her match with Lexi Thompson of the US.

The tournament was truncated after Saturday’s play was washed out by Typhoon Kong-Rey.

AFP

Tiger back on the prowl stalking Ryder Cup

The stunning return to form of Tiger Woods culminates in his first tournament victory for five years
Sport
13 days ago

No contract, no problem as free agents scoop golf Majors

Sponsorships typically go to the biggest names, not the middle tier, since Nike walked away from the sport
Sport
26 days ago

Win moves DeChambeau closer to Ryder Cup spot

Golfer leads FedEx Cup standings after victory at the Northern Trust
Sport
1 month ago

Triple Major winner Brooks Koepka shrugs off fan apathy

After successfully keeping Woods and his vocal supporters at bay, he deserves win, says Scott
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Hashim Amla's down but not out
Sport / Cricket
2.
The SA women making a mark in mixed martial arts
Life / Sport
3.
Springboks gear up to rise to the next level
Sport / Rugby
4.
New study turns table on SA’s best Test batsman
Sport / Cricket
5.
Filly’s niggles to Enable French win?
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tiger back on the prowl stalking Ryder Cup
Sport / Other Sport

No contract, no problem as free agents scoop golf Majors
Sport / Other Sport

Win moves DeChambeau closer to Ryder Cup spot
Sport / Cricket

Triple Major winner Brooks Koepka shrugs off fan apathy
Sport / Other Sport

Johnson is the man to beat in big hitters’ battle
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.