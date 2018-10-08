Home favourites win LPGA title

Seoul — Top seeds South Korea delighted their home fans by holding off the US and England to win the LPGA International Crown in Incheon on Sunday.

The Korean team of Chun In-gee, IK Kim, Park Sung-hyun and Ryu So-yeon doubled their two-point overnight lead during the final day singles in the team golf event.

"We never feel nervous going into a Major, but we were nervous for a couple months before this," Ryu said about playing in front of the packed home galleries at the Jack Nicklaus Club.

Kim beat England’s Bronte Law 2 up and Chun overcame Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist on the final hole of a tense battle to secure the winning points.

Korea’s world No1, Park, lost 2 and 1 to Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, and Ryu halved her match with Lexi Thompson of the US.

The tournament was truncated after Saturday’s play was washed out by Typhoon Kong-Rey.

AFP