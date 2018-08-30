Breeders seek quality broodmares

A number of announcements have been made at the start of the thoroughbred breeding season in which breeders countrywide are vying for support — most in need of quality broodmares for newly imported or established stallions.

Freshman sire Admiral Kitten (US), son of US superstar Kitten’s Joy, has been moved from Moutonshoek Stud in Piketberg to Southford Stud in the Colesberg region.

Moutonshoek’s Colin Gordon expects Karoo breeders to support Admiral Kitten. "The response from breeders in the Western Cape has been lukewarm, so we decided to get him the support he deserves, elsewhere," he said.

Veteran breeder Mick Goss, second on the 2017-2018 Breeders’ Log to Klawervlei Stud after 10 years at the top, is bringing his home-bred Rabada back to Summerhill Stud in Mooi River. The former grade 1 Daily News winner was kept in training after an injury in 2016, but Goss said he could not wait any longer to launch his career at stud.

Rabada, the only colt of his generation to win grade 1 races at two and three years of age, amassed R2.6m in stakes.

"Rabada … ranks alongside the best of them for his physique, power and presence," said Summerhill’s stallion barn boss, Richard Hlongwane.

Heversham Park stables SA’s highest-rated freshman stallion, Wings of Desire, the British import. The stud has invested in more than 70 mares to give their new boy a fair chance. They have also introduced transport concessions to attract breeders from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

