Sport / Other Sport

BOXING

Tommy Oosthuizen smiling all the way into the ring

Both the Oosthuizen-Mchunu and Liebenberg-Tissen contests are for African Boxing Union titles

29 August 2018 - 05:00 David Isaacson
Smiling Tommy Oosthuizen was pleased as Punch at Tuesday’s weigh-in. Picture: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images
Smiling Tommy Oosthuizen was pleased as Punch at Tuesday’s weigh-in. Picture: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Local boxing’s bad boy Tommy Oosthuizen turned nice guy at the prefight media conference at Emperors Palace on Tuesday‚ smiling his way through the verbal barbs and even wishing opponent Thabiso Mchunu well.

The pair top the Call to Glory bill at the casino on Saturday night. At a media function to announce the bout a few months back, Oosthuizen called himself "the toughest f***ing guy around here" and spoke confidently of dispatching Mchunu and then Kevin Lerena.

Not on Tuesday, when he kept his talk clean and short. "I was ready [for the fight] last week‚" he said. "All the best to the Smiths [Mchunu’s trainer Sean] and Thabiso."

Smith said it was an honour to "go to war against Harold"‚ referring to Oosthuizen’s trainer‚ "The Hammer" Volbrecht‚ but took a dig at him. "Throw the running shoes away‚ it’s time to go to war."

Oosthuizen smiled. His demeanour did not change when Smith’s father Kosie‚ the hard-hitting light-heavyweight star from the 1970s‚ interjected. "He can’t fight‚ he’s a bum‚" Kosie shouted at Oosthuizen. "I’m 73‚ I’ll show he’s a bum."

Oosthuizen smiled back. Smith seemed dismayed. Oosthuizen also smiled at the banter between the other boxers.

Ryno Liebenberg spoke of his love for his super-middleweight opponent Alfonso Tissen; his sparring partners for years. "We’re mates. I love Alfonso‚ but I’m going to knock him out… I’m going to bliksem him," he said.

Oosthuizen smiled.

Tissen’s trainer Gert Strydom retorted: "We know what we’re up against. I respect Ryno … he’s going to try bliksem Alfonso. We’re going to bliksem you back." Oosthuizen smiled again.

Both the Oosthuizen-Mchunu and Liebenberg-Tissen contests are for African Boxing Union titles. However, there is also much interest in the undercard bout between former IBO featherweight champion Lusanda Komanisi‚ who moves up to lightweight to take on Michael Mokoena.

Komanisi has stopped 18 of his 21 victims‚ but Mokoena doubted if he was going to carry that power up two divisions.

Afterwards Oosthuizen‚ who has been locked up a few times including for drug possession‚ hugged his father Charles. He chatted with people and smiled a lot. The smile‚ surely‚ will be gone by Saturday night.

Attack dogs help boxer Rofhiwa get more bite for bouts

The bantamweight fitness fanatic challenges for the WBA Pan Africa title on Friday
Sport
1 month ago

Buffalo City councillors clash over plan to fund Ayanda Matiti’s boxing match

The former ANC Youth League provincial chairman’s Xaba Boxing Promotions outfit was due to receive R3.4m from the city’s coffers
National
1 month ago

Pacquiao stuns with WBA welterweight title win

The Filipino boxing legend floors defending champion Lucas Matthysse with a seventh-round knockout
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Usain Bolt may be the fastest man in the world, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Phakamani Mahlambi on Downs wish list
Sport / Soccer
3.
Itumeleng Khune set for a sweeper-keeper role
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sundowns punished for wasted chances
Sport / Soccer
5.
Three things that have gone wrong for Mourinho’s ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.