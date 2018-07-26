Wheelchair tennis star in urgent need of help getting to US Open

South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane has qualified for August’s US Open but does not know how she is going to get to Flushing Meadows in New York.

Wheelchair Tennis SA (WTSA) officials are scrambling to raise funds for her trip and coach since they lost the support of Airports Company SA (Acsa) 18 months ago.

If Montjane does not find a sponsor, she may have to miss the tournament.

"I don’t even know how I am going to get to the US, but I am hopeful that I will be there and represent the country with pride as usual‚" said Montjane‚ who has already played at the Australian Open‚ French Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

"I don’t like talking about the future because of the challenges I am having without sponsorship. I cannot really say what the future holds for me. I just take it one day as it comes."

Montjane was alone in England when she played at Wimbledon recently after travelling to the tournament without her coach. She said her coach’s absence made her preparations difficult and she eventually lost 1-6 5-7 in the semifinal to defending champion Diede de Groot of the Netherlands.

"Obviously I would like to have all the support on my side‚ like my coach‚ but if the situation does not allow me‚ then it is not something that I am going to dwell on‚" she said.

"I have to keep on doing the best that I can to play well in a tournament because those are my challenges and I have been living with them for a long time.

"I need to always find a way to negotiate around the challenges and not to stress too much about them. It is my wish that I can take my team with me to the US Open, but if they are not there I will figure it out how I make it work on the other side."

At Wimbledon‚ where she met and received encouragement from Queen Elizabeth at an official event‚ Montjane had to continuously ask for help from Good Samaritan coaches, but this did not make her preparations any easier as she had to work with people who did not understand her regime.

"It is difficult because you have to ask other people to help you and they don’t know your style of play. Sometimes they don’t know how to support me and it does not benefit me as an athlete focusing on the negative stuff," she said.

"Wheelchair Tennis SA are also helping me out in terms of getting help."

