Cyril Ramaphosa praises Wimbledon semifinalist Kevin Anderson

Cyril Ramaphosa has led SA in congratulating Kevin Anderson after he sensationally knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon, becoming the first South African to reach the semifinals in 35 years.

Anderson defeated defending champion Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted slightly more than four hours.

"Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men’s singles semifinals," Ramaphosa tweeted on Thursday.

Anderson became the first South African in the Wimbledon semifinals since Kevin Curren in 1983 and just the sixth in history.

"We have always considered him an ambassador and he continues to wave the flag. We are very excited," Department of Sport and Recreation spokesperson Mickey Modisane said. "From a social cohesion and nation-building perspective, it’s a great achievement for SA."

"Over three hours these two men gave their all to stay alive. Fight, determination, hunger … you name it, they showed it all," cricketer Morne Morkel wrote on Twitter, who was in the crowd of spectators at Wimbledon.

Eighth seed Anderson will play American ninth seed John Isner on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final.

