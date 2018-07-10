Kevin Anderson to meet Federer in the Wimbledon quarters

London — Kevin Anderson became the first South African man in 24 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/2) 5-7 7-6 (7/4) win over France’s Gael Monfils on Monday.

The eighth-seeded Anderson next faces defending champion Roger Federer for a place in the semifinals.

Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, boasts a 4-0 career record against the 2017 US Open runner-up.

Wayne Ferreira was the last South African man to reach the Wimbledon quarters — in 1994.

Serena Williams raced into her 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal as the seven-time champion thrashed Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-2 in just 62 minutes on Monday.

Williams, who won the Wimbledon title on her last two visits, in 2015 and 2016, is now on an 18-match winning streak at the All England Club.

Having missed Wimbledon in 2017 while she prepared to have her first child in September, Serena is in pole position to win her first Grand Slam crown since becoming a mother.

The 36-year-old faces Italian world No52 Camila Giorgi on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals. Asked if it was a flawless display, Serena admitted she was never satisfied.

"I’m a perfectionist; I always find something wrong," she said.

Kiki Bertens took care of the last of the top 10 with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory over Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova.

It is the first time in Wimbledon history that not one of the top 10 women’s seeds have reached the quarterfinals.

German 11th seed Angelique Kerber became the highest-ranked player to reach the quarterfinals after she outclassed Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(5).

The perishing of all top 10 seeds has raised expectations that she could repeat her 2016 run to the final.

Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0 7-5 6-4 defeat of France’s Adrian Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Top seed Federer, 36, has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.

"It was crucial for him to stay in the match at the beginning of the second set and then it got tougher," said Federer after his sixth win in six meetings against French left-hander Mannarino.

"You always tend to play better against better players and I am happy to be back in the second week of Wimbledon."

Big-serving Milos Raonic fired 37 aces and 74 winners to defeat Mackenzie McDonald of the US and reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time.

The 27-year-old Canadian, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, triumphed 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-2.

The 13th seed will tackle either US ninth seed John Isner or Greek 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semifinals.

Reuters, AFP