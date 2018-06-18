Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer toasts No1 with No98 at Stuttgart Open

18 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning the final against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Stuttgart Open in Stuttgart, Germany, June 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Stuttgart — Roger Federer celebrated returning to the top of the world rankings by defeating Milos Raonic in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday and lifting the 98th tour-level title of his garlanded career.

The 36-year-old, who by reaching the final had guaranteed his return to world No1, replacing Rafael Nadal, continued to dominate the Canadian with a 6-4 7-6(3) victory.

Federer’s 78-minute win, sealing his first Stuttgart triumph, was the perfect tonic for the Swiss in the build-up to defending his Wimbledon crown, having extended his unbeaten 12-month sequence in grass court matches to 16.

"It’s a great comeback for me," said Federer, playing his first tournament after an 11-week break, having sidestepped the clay court season.

"I’m really happy. I thought it was a good final. I think I played very well throughout the tournament, actually, having not played for a while.

"Maybe I was a little bit better on the bigger points. Of course I’m so happy to have won here, finally, in Stuttgart."

Federer, who beat Raonic en route to winning Wimbledon in 2017, broke his opponent’s powerful serve just once in the third game but that was a major feat in itself as the Canadian entered the final having won all 41 of his service games.

With his own delivery proving unbreachable — he dropped serve only twice all week — it was enough for Federer to claim the first set.

In a decisive tiebreak after no breaks in the second set, a double fault from Raonic at 3-4 paved the way for Federer to claim the 18th grass court trophy of his career.

On Monday, Federer will begin a record-extending 310th week at the top of the rankings and a third spell in 2018 alone as No1 before seeking to defend his Halle grass court crown.

He will need to triumph once again at his favourite pre-Wimbledon haunt in Germany this week if he is to prevent Nadal returning to No1.

Reuters

