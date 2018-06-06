Sport / Other Sport

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE

Daryl Impey in yellow as the leader crashes at Criterium du Dauphine

06 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Daryl Impey. Picture: REUTERS
Daryl Impey. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Belleville — South African Daryl Impey took the leader’s yellow jersey off crash victim Michal Kwiatkowski as Germany’s Pascal Ackermann sprinted to victory on Tuesday’s second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Kwiatkowski, Sky’s Polish rider who won Sunday’s opening time trial prologue, came off his bike after lashing rain left slick patches in the final two kilometres of the 181km stage between Montbrison and Belleville, but managed to finish.

Impey, winner of Monday’s first stage and second overall ahead of this stage, rolled over the line for the Australian Mitchelton team in third behind Ackermann and Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Dimension Data to take yellow.

Impey had declared himself surprised to win stage one, but he set out on Tuesday mindful that the yellow jersey was within reach, having started the day just 2sec behind Kwiatkowski.

"I would obviously have liked to have won again today but to take the time bonus and so get the yellow jersey is a massive bonus for today," Impey said. "It was quite a tricky finale. We used all of our guys to bring the lone attacker back, so I had to surf myself in the sprint.

"I thought I was on a good wheel, but we hesitated and the other guys got the jump on us."

Wednesday’s third stage is a 35km team time-trial between Pont-de-Vaux and Louhans-Châteaurenaud and is expected to blow apart the standings.

The final four days are for the pure climbers, with a summit finish every day on some of the most fearsome climbs in the Alps.

AFP

Swift Daryl Impey storms to sprint win in Criterium du Dauphine

Impey says he’s surprised he forced Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe into second
Sport
1 day ago

Chris Froome turns to Tour de France as doping cloud lingers

The British rider’s results are likely to remain contentious for a long time
Sport
8 days ago

Mohoric wins day as Chaves fades

Going into Tuesday’s stage, they were in the enviable position of occupying the top two positions
Sport
21 days ago

Belgian rider Tim Wellens wins stage, Froome loses time

Wellens wins with an uphill sprint finish, holding off Michael Woods of Canada and Italy’s Enrico Battaglin
Sport
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
FootGolf: it’s like golf, only different. And ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus firm on selection
Sport / Rugby
3.
MP asks: did Ashwin Willemse walk out over ...
Sport
4.
Graeme Smith comes in to bat for AB
Sport / Cricket
5.
Alexander Zverev is the new comeback kid
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.