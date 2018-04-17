Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Tennis star Novak Djokovic dominant in Monte Carlo opener

17 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Novak Djokovic. Picture: AFP
- Novak Djokovic. Picture: AFP
Image:

Monte Carlo — Former world No1 Novak Djokovic showed signs of a return to form with a 6-0 6-1 thrashing of fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the Monte Carlo Masters first round on Monday.

It was an impressive performance from the 30-year-old in his first match since splitting from coach André Agassi and starting to work again with his long-time former coach, Marian Vajda.

Ranked 13th in the world after lengthy spells off the court with an elbow injury, Djokovic is training with Vajda for the first time since the Monte Carlo Masters in 2017.

Djokovic dominated from the outset as Lajovic struggled and despite some nervy moments on serve in the second set, wrapped up victory in less than an hour to book a second-round meeting with Borna Coric.

Earlier, Japan’s Kei Nishikori fought back from a set down to see off Czech 12th seed Tomas Berdych. In a battle of two former Grand Slam finalists, Nishikori raced through the final two sets to progress with a 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory.

The former world No4, who is now ranked 36th, missed a large part of last season with a right wrist injury and started his 2018 campaign in American second-tier Challenger Tour events. But he was close to his best against Berdych, despite making a slow start.

AFP

Nadal in bullring for Davis Cup duty

‘It’s been a tough few months,’ says the Spanish tennis star
Sport
11 days ago

Shock defeat topples Federer from No 1

Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 175th in the world, needed a wild card just to get into qualifying
Sport
22 days ago

Juan Martin del Potro over the moon after beating Federer

The Argentinian with a rocket forehand finally breaks a years-long spell with his Masters 1000 series title at the 51st attempt
Sport
28 days ago

Halep and Venus into quarters as Wozniacki falls

World No1 Simona Halep breezes through her fourth-round match while eighth-seed Venus struggles to defeat Sevastova
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Battling Stormers must 'pull up their socks'
Sport / Rugby
2.
Pro 14 board picks boost SA rugby’s ties to the ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Guardiola proves Pep’s Way can work in England as ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Markus Jooste’s Epsom deal halted by UK jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns to play ‘practical’ soccer in final four ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Nadal in bullring for Davis Cup duty
Sport / Other Sport

Shock defeat topples Federer from No 1
Sport / Other Sport

Juan Martin del Potro over the moon after beating Federer
Sport / Other Sport

Tennis great Andy Murray deposed
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.